All Armored Core 6 (AC6) 1.02 Patch Notes

The latest patch, 1.02, is here for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and if you’ve been tearing your hair out at certain boss battles it could make things easier for you. Yes, we’re talking about that stupid murdercopter, with the difficulty spike so point it could take your eye out. But that’s not all it does so if you’re wondering what else has changed, here are all Armored Core 6 1.02 patch notes.

Armored Core 6’s 1.02 Patch Dials Back the Difficulty

Like most patches, Armored Core 6‘s 1.02 patch fixes several bugs. Some of these bugs could have been annoying but none appear to have been game-breaking, or “showstoppers,” as they’re sometimes called. But as far as gameplay goes, this patch has two big benefits. First of all, it makes several weapons more powerful, making them more damaging and decreasing their reload time. It also adjusts “certain attacks” performed by three of these games bosses.

In other words, if AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240 were wiping the floor with you, you should have a better time of it. This is still a From Software game so don’t expect it to be a cakewalk but this patch should make boss fights less frustrating.

As the notes put it, the patch is “..focused on balance adjustments that will allow players more build diversity in the early and mid-game when assembling their AC”. So if a particular boss or part of the game is kicking your bottom, it’s worth meddling with your mech to try a different configuration.

What else does the patch do? Here are all the Armored Core 6 1.02 patch notes. The patch has rolled out to all platforms.

Related: Weirdest Armored Core 6 Paint Jobs

Major Items Included in the Latest Update

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments: MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 22

Regulation Ver. 1.02.1*

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future to allow players to further enjoy ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Please stay tuned for more news by following our social channels.

Notice to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX|S Players

If the game is set to boot to offline mode in the Network Settings inside the System Menu, the latest regulation files will not be downloaded even if the update is applied (the game will remain at Regulation Ver. 1.02). Please ensure the game is set to online mode before attempting to apply this update.

Those, then, are all the 1.02 patch notes for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.