All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Title Update 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s latest patch is here, the one that players have been waiting for. Why? Because it lets players toggle the much-disliked chromatic aberration feature. But if you’re wondering what else it does, here are all Assassin’s Creed Mirage title update 1.05 patch notes.

Here’s What AC Mirage’s 1.05 Patch Does

As promised, this Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch disables chromatic aberration which fuzzes the edge of some objects to simulate a film camera. Why, since this is a game? Your guess is a good as mine but it’s not a feature most people would consider essential and many have found it off-putting. This patch not only lets you disable it it also, as promised disables it by default.

On top of that, there are a host of bug fixes. For example, it appears that some of Basim’s assassination animations were being picked over others. Now, when he dispatches someone there should be an even change of his animations playing. There are also multiple stability fixes so if you’ve encountered any crashes that should hopefully put paid to them.

A few NPC issues, including the slightly sinister-sounding ‘clothes corruption have been fixed. Plus, the patch now gives the game ‘Improved OWO Haptic Suit support’. Yes, I did have to look that up and it’s a vest that applies ‘sensations’ (no, not those kind of sensations) to parts of your chest. They’re not cheap but for €539 you can buy a special Assassin’s Creed Mirage edition.

So what else does the patch do? Here’s a full list of Assassin’s Creed Mirage 1.05 patch notes.

Bug Fixing

Addressed:

Added an option to enable/disable Chromatic Aberration.

Whilst wearing the Fire Demon outfit, players would not receive the correct number of shards after assassinating any ISU Hunter.

Basim now has an equal chance to play any of his take down animations during front executions.

Fixed issues with store rewards.

Fire Eater enemies hitbox is now properly considering one shot kills with the throwing knife when breaking the oil jar on their back.

Quests

Addressed:

“Speak with Ali” – Ali is no longer stuck.

– Ali is no longer stuck. “Follow the Fiery Trail” – Removed blockers from investigation objective.

– Removed blockers from investigation objective. “Nehal’s Calling” – Player can now access the final clue.

Graphics, UI and animations

Numerous visual improvements on environment, VFX and weapons.

Fixed multiple NPC navigation, animation, and interaction issues.

Fixed clothes corruption on NPCs.

Various animation fixes, including unnatural leg movements for Basim.

Fixed a FOV pop after a cinematic when FOV settings have been modified by the player.

Fixed NPC rendering from short distance.

Store page display improved.

Reward notifications appear properly when opening medium chests.

Key icon & quest objective now remains above the head of NPCs in Eagle Vision.

Highlight on NPCs lasts for a shorter amount of time in Eagle Vision.

Cinematics should now run properly after credits.

Audio

Option added to enable/disable background music during call to prayer.

Fixed animal sound effects.

Compatibility

Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.

Fixed number of active monitors for laptop players.

Stability

Addressed:

Multiple stability improvements.

Misc

Fixed time tracking for hours played on PS5.

Offline achievements now transmit to 1st party.

Fixed issue with Japanese PS5 button mapping.

The refresh rate option in the settings now displays the correct value.

Master Assassin Upgrade #1 and Master Assassin Upgrade #2 are now displayed in the in-game Store.

Update to game credits.

When loading into the game, the main menu music will no longer infinitely loop and will transition smoothly.

Spoiler Warning!

Addressed:

“Fight Roshan” – Player can no longer skip this objective.

Those are all the patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s 1.05 title update. The maximum download size for the patch is 5.79GB so it shouldn’t take too long before you can return to parkouring your way around Baghdad.

