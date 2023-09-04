All Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder Explained

Super Mario Bros Wonder gives Mario and pals all sorts of power-ups to play with, as has been the case with most of the 2D Super Mario games. But it also introduces badges, an entirely new mechanic. If you’re wondering what that’s all about, this is your guide to what badges are in Super Mario Bros Wonder and what they do.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Badges are unlocked as you progress through the game. Unlike power-ups, you can’t find them just laying around levels. Instead, you’ll have to earn them by completing Badge Challenge Course levels or purchase them from Poplin Shops using Flower Coins. Each one gives you a different ability, but only one badge can be equipped at a time.

Here are the badges that have been revealed to date:

Parachute Cap – In the air, you can turn your cap into a parachute that’ll let you float down towards the ground.

– In the air, you can turn your cap into a parachute that’ll let you float down towards the ground. Wall-Climb Jump – As the name suggests, this will let you boost off walls.

– As the name suggests, this will let you boost off walls. Dolphin Kick – You can get a brief speed boost while swimming underwater. This will also let you break underwater blocks.

– You can get a brief speed boost while swimming underwater. This will also let you break underwater blocks. Time High Jumps – Time consecutive jumps just right and you’ll jump even higher.

– Time consecutive jumps just right and you’ll jump even higher. Crouching High Jump – You can crouch to charge a jump and leap higher.

– You can crouch to charge a jump and leap higher. Floating High Jump – You can leap higher and also float for a second.

– You can leap higher and also float for a second. Grappling Vine – This badge lets you stick to walls, grappling-hook style.

– This badge lets you stick to walls, grappling-hook style. Safety Bounce – You can bounce off dangerous surfaces, such as lava, without taking damage. This only works once per fall, so you’ll take damage if you can’t make it to solid ground.

– You can bounce off dangerous surfaces, such as lava, without taking damage. This only works once per fall, so you’ll take damage if you can’t make it to solid ground. Sensor – This will let you home in on important items.

– This will let you home in on important items. Coin Magnet – You can pull in nearby coins, collecting them.

– You can pull in nearby coins, collecting them. Invisibility – Your enemies can’t see you, but neither can you, which could be a mixed blessing.

– Your enemies can’t see you, but neither can you, which could be a mixed blessing. Jet Run – You can keep on dashing and even briefly run in the air.

– You can keep on dashing and even briefly run in the air. Coin Reward – You’ll get coins for defeating enemies.

Those, then, are all the Super Mario Bros Wonder badges that have been revealed. And if you’re wondering if the game has local co-op, here’s the answer.