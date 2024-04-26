Nikke characters and Eve from Stellar Blade walking together
Category:
Video Games

All Characters and Rewards in Goddess of Victory: Nikke 1.5 Anniversary Update

Image of Alex Berry
Alex Berry
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 10:15 am

It’s been a strong 1.5 years for everyone’s favorite waifu’s shooting robots gacha game Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and developer Shift Up is celebrating by bringing us all a nicely stacked update full of rewards, new characters, outfits and other content to enjoy. Here’s what the 1.5 Anniversary update for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has to offer!

Recommended Videos

All Characters and Rewards in Goddess of Victory: Nikke 1.5 Anniversary Update

We get two new SSR characters in the 1.5 anniversary update for Nikke and they are both very badass additions to the roster! The first new character is the SSR Kilo who pilots a large named Talon. This Nikke and robot duo are quite the departure from the usual hyper-sexualized designs of the rest of the roster. For the most part when firing you’ll see nothing but a large, shiny robot ass rather than the usual jiggling booty cakes you’d be used to. This was a direct response from the development team to requests from the community to have a variety of characters that were less sexualized.

A banner for the Goddess of Victory: Nikke 1.5 Anniversary update showing a mech character called Kilo as part of all the new characters and rewards available.

If getting to play as a giant robot instead of a Waifu gets you hype, you’ll be even more excited to find out that we’re getting not one, but a total of four copies of Kilo! By simply logging in consistently and playing throughout the 1.5 event you’ll be rewarded with a copy of Kilo right off the bat and then the other 3 copies as you go. This is huge for those players looking to get a full team of SSRs over 3 stars so that they can break through the 160 level cap.

A banner for the Goddess of Victory: Nikke 1.5 Anniversary update showing a character called Crown as part of all the new characters and rewards available.

The other new character we get is the downright incredible new support character Crown. She’s an absolute top tier SSR from the Pilgrim faction and you’ll absolutely want to try and add her to your roster. She’s a Waifu unlike Kilo although she’s not overly sexualized either. She’s styled out like a knight to fit the medieval theme of the update. Crown’s weapon is a machine gun lance that looks awesome and shoots even better! Crown is featured right now on the Pickup Recruitment banner that you can use Advanced Recruit Vouchers or Gems on to pull for her.

Alongside the two new exciting characters Shift Up is making sure to shower us with rewards this anniversary update! Alongside the free copy of Kilo when you first log in, you’ll receive a free 10 pull of Advanced Recruit Vouchers which you can use to try and pull Crown. You’ll also get two additional 10 pull’s worth of Advanced Recruit Vouchers in the mail right now as well. This is thanks to Nikke rating number 1 on the app store when the update dropped as well as to celebrate ShiftUp releasing their first console game Stellar Blade.

Plenty of extra rewards can be earned by playing through the new content. The story event Last Kingdom features the new characters Kilo and Crown. You’ll be able to play through those missions and earn tokens you can spend in the event store for rewards that include 10 Advanced and Regular Recruitment vouchers. In the event area you’ll also find the daily login rewards. Make sure to claim these each day as you’ll get a nice mix of rewards including a SSR selection box containing a copy of Kilo or Rei and more Recruitment tickets.

That covers all the new characters and major rewards for Goddess of Victory: Nikke in the 1.5 anniversary update. It’s an exciting update with cool new characters, plenty of rewards and lots of new story content to play through!

If you’re looking for more, check out our list of codes for Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Post Tag:
Goddess of Victory: Nikke
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Open Breach Chests in Stellar Blade
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Open Breach Chests in Stellar Blade
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
monopoly go friends
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Crane IDs in Stellar Blade
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Crane IDs in Stellar Blade
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Open Breach Chests in Stellar Blade
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Open Breach Chests in Stellar Blade
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
monopoly go friends
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Crane IDs in Stellar Blade
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Crane IDs in Stellar Blade
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 26, 2024
Author
Alex Berry
Alex Berry has been a freelance contributor at The Escapist since January 2023. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content on such titles as Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and various new games. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).