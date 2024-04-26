All Characters and Rewards in Goddess of Victory: Nikke 1.5 Anniversary Update

It’s been a strong 1.5 years for everyone’s favorite waifu’s shooting robots gacha game Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and developer Shift Up is celebrating by bringing us all a nicely stacked update full of rewards, new characters, outfits and other content to enjoy. Here’s what the 1.5 Anniversary update for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has to offer!

We get two new SSR characters in the 1.5 anniversary update for Nikke and they are both very badass additions to the roster! The first new character is the SSR Kilo who pilots a large named Talon. This Nikke and robot duo are quite the departure from the usual hyper-sexualized designs of the rest of the roster. For the most part when firing you’ll see nothing but a large, shiny robot ass rather than the usual jiggling booty cakes you’d be used to. This was a direct response from the development team to requests from the community to have a variety of characters that were less sexualized.

If getting to play as a giant robot instead of a Waifu gets you hype, you’ll be even more excited to find out that we’re getting not one, but a total of four copies of Kilo! By simply logging in consistently and playing throughout the 1.5 event you’ll be rewarded with a copy of Kilo right off the bat and then the other 3 copies as you go. This is huge for those players looking to get a full team of SSRs over 3 stars so that they can break through the 160 level cap.

The other new character we get is the downright incredible new support character Crown. She’s an absolute top tier SSR from the Pilgrim faction and you’ll absolutely want to try and add her to your roster. She’s a Waifu unlike Kilo although she’s not overly sexualized either. She’s styled out like a knight to fit the medieval theme of the update. Crown’s weapon is a machine gun lance that looks awesome and shoots even better! Crown is featured right now on the Pickup Recruitment banner that you can use Advanced Recruit Vouchers or Gems on to pull for her.

Alongside the two new exciting characters Shift Up is making sure to shower us with rewards this anniversary update! Alongside the free copy of Kilo when you first log in, you’ll receive a free 10 pull of Advanced Recruit Vouchers which you can use to try and pull Crown. You’ll also get two additional 10 pull’s worth of Advanced Recruit Vouchers in the mail right now as well. This is thanks to Nikke rating number 1 on the app store when the update dropped as well as to celebrate ShiftUp releasing their first console game Stellar Blade.

Plenty of extra rewards can be earned by playing through the new content. The story event Last Kingdom features the new characters Kilo and Crown. You’ll be able to play through those missions and earn tokens you can spend in the event store for rewards that include 10 Advanced and Regular Recruitment vouchers. In the event area you’ll also find the daily login rewards. Make sure to claim these each day as you’ll get a nice mix of rewards including a SSR selection box containing a copy of Kilo or Rei and more Recruitment tickets.

That covers all the new characters and major rewards for Goddess of Victory: Nikke in the 1.5 anniversary update. It’s an exciting update with cool new characters, plenty of rewards and lots of new story content to play through!

