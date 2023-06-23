All Characters and Voice Actors in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 introduces us to protagonist Clive Rosfield. Sure, he might have been named for someone’s granddad, but he’s more than capable of kicking bottom. There’s a king called Barnabas, too, though that’s probably not a Dark Shadows reference. So, with these and other excellently named characters, you might well be wondering who provides their voices. To answer that, we have prepared the below cast list of all of the characters and English voice actors in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16).

Clive is played by Ben Starr in his first video game role. He has, however, been in various other shows and movies, including British medical show Casualty. I’m tempted to track that down just to see what hilariously unlikely accident he was involved in.

His brother Joshua Rosfield is played by Logan Hannan, who played Hugo in the A Plague Tale duology. Jill Warrick, who grew up with Joshua and Logan, is voiced by Susannah Fielding. Though, by some strange coincidence, her younger incarnation is Charlotte McBurney who played alongside Hannan as A Plague Tale’s protagonist, Amicia. But that’s enough introduction. Here is the full main cast list of voice actors in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) Main English Voice Actors Cast List

Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr

– Ben Starr Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan

Jill Warrick – Susannah Fielding / Charlotte McBurney (younger)

– Susannah Fielding / Charlotte McBurney (younger) Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson

Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis

– Nina Yndis Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

– Stewart Clarke Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke

– John Heffernan Wade – Harry Hepple

Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

– Jessica Clark Tarja – Michelle Fox

Tyler – John Heffernan

– Edmund Dehn Vivian – Lara Sawalha

Wade – Harry Hepple

– Lorraine Bruce Goetz – Rab Falconer

Jote – Jessica Clark

– Angus Wright Martha – Heather Dutton

Tarja – Michelle Fox

– Katherine Kingsley L’ubor – Shai Matheson

Harpocrates – Edmund Dehn

– Lara Aikman Theodore – David Mumeni

Vivian – Lara Sawalha

– Anthony Howell Blackthorne – Stewart Scudamore

Charon – Lorraine Bruce

– Colin McFarlane Olivier Lesage – Quentin Ballard

Goetz – Rab Falconer

– Maya Lindh Kihel – Farah Redif

Quinten – Angus Wright

– Benjamin O’Mahony Desiree – Laura Aikman

So if you were wondering who all the characters and voice actors in Final Fantasy 16 are, that’s your answer. Now, if only I can get Square Enix to name Final Fantasy 17’s lead character Mabel.