All Characters and Voice Actors in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 introduces us to protagonist Clive Rosfield. Sure, he might have been named for someone’s granddad, but he’s more than capable of kicking bottom. There’s a king called Barnabas, too, though that’s probably not a Dark Shadows reference. So, with these and other excellently named characters, you might well be wondering who provides their voices. To answer that, we have prepared the below cast list of all of the characters and English voice actors in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16).
Clive is played by Ben Starr in his first video game role. He has, however, been in various other shows and movies, including British medical show Casualty. I’m tempted to track that down just to see what hilariously unlikely accident he was involved in.
His brother Joshua Rosfield is played by Logan Hannan, who played Hugo in the A Plague Tale duology. Jill Warrick, who grew up with Joshua and Logan, is voiced by Susannah Fielding. Though, by some strange coincidence, her younger incarnation is Charlotte McBurney who played alongside Hannan as A Plague Tale’s protagonist, Amicia. But that’s enough introduction. Here is the full main cast list of voice actors in Final Fantasy 16.
Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) Main English Voice Actors Cast List
- Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr
- Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan
- Jill Warrick – Susannah Fielding / Charlotte McBurney (younger)
- Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson
- Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis
- Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun
- Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke
- Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin
- Tyler – John Heffernan
- Wade – Harry Hepple
- Jote – Jessica Clark
- Tarja – Michelle Fox
- Harpocrates – Edmund Dehn
- Vivian – Lara Sawalha
- Charon – Lorraine Bruce
- Goetz – Rab Falconer
- Quinten – Angus Wright
- Martha – Heather Dutton
- Isabelle – Katherine Kingsley
- L’ubor – Shai Matheson
- Eloise – Lara Aikman
- Theodore – David Mumeni
- Cyril – Anthony Howell
- Blackthorne – Stewart Scudamore
- Zoltan – Colin McFarlane
- Olivier Lesage – Quentin Ballard
- Edda – Maya Lindh
- Kihel – Farah Redif
- Gaute – Benjamin O’Mahony
- Desiree – Laura Aikman
So if you were wondering who all the characters and voice actors in Final Fantasy 16 are, that’s your answer. Now, if only I can get Square Enix to name Final Fantasy 17’s lead character Mabel.