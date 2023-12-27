Video Games

All Cheat Codes for GTA: Vice City on Netflix

By
0
Tommy Vercetti walks with a machine gun

Among the games added to Netflix Games is the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. The centerpiece of this acclaimed set of games is 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Here are all the cheat codes for players to make use of in GTA: Vice City on Netflix.

All Cheat Codes for GTA: Vice City on Netflix

A tank in GTA: Vice City. This image is part of an article about all the cheat does in GTA: Vice City on Netflix.
Tank drives down road

As Netflix continues to expand its gaming library on mobile and PC, the enormously successful open-world crime game is one of the platform’s standouts. The 2002 game is a love letter to ‘80s crime movies and television, especially Miami Vice and Scarface, as low-life crook Tommy Vercetti creates his own criminal empire in the coastal town. More than just a faithful port of the classic game, Vice City has all the cheat codes that have helped players for the past 20 years.

The Netflix version of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City shares the same cheat codes as the 2003 PC port of the game. To access the cheat menu, pause the game, go to the accessibility tab in the options menu, and input the cheat codes at the bottom of the menu. Here are all the cheat codes in Vice City and what each of them unlocks upon entry.

All Traffic Lights GreenGREEN LIGHT
Armed Female CiviliansCHICKSWITHGUNS
Armed CiviliansOURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Amphibious CarsSEAWAYS
Flying VehiclesCOMEFLYWITHME
Flying BoatsAIRSHIP
Invisible CarsWHEELSAREALLINEED
Big WheelsLOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
All Black CarsIWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
All Pinks CarsAHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Exploding VehiclesBIGBANG
Spawn TankPANZER
Spawn Garbage TruckRUBBISHCAR
Spawn Golf CartBETTERTHANWALKING
Spawn HearseTHELASTRIDE
Spawn PlaneFLYINGWAYS
Spawn LimoROCKANDROLLCAR
Spawn HunterAMERICAHELICOPTER
Spawn Sabre TurboGETTHEREFAST
Spawn Hotring RacerGETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Spawn Bloodring BangerTRAVELINSTYLE
Spawn Alt Bloodring BangerGETTHEREQUICKLY
Spawn Alt Hotring RacerGETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Mass Spawn BikesFREEWAYFORANGELJOY
All Properties PurchasedFULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
Improved DrivingGRIPISEVERYTHING
Clear WeatherALOVELYDAY
Cloudy WeatherAPLEASANTDAY
Very Cloudy WeatherABITDRIEG
Rainy WeatherCATSANDDOGS
Slow MotionBOOOOOORING
Fast MotionONSPEED
Speed In-Game ClockLIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Skinny SkinPROGRAMMER
Fat SkinDEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
Dick SkinWELOVEOUR DICK
Candy Suxx SkinIWANTBIGTITS
Hilary SkinILOOKLIKEHILARY
Jezz SkinROCKANDROLLMAN
Ken SkinMYSONISALAWYER
Lance SkinLOOKLIKELANCE
Mercedes SkinFOXYLITTLETHING
Phil SkinONEARMEDBANDIT
Ricardo SkinCHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Sonny SkinIDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Random OutfitSTILLIKEDRESSINGUP
Increase Wanted LevelYOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Erase Wanted LevelLEAVEMEALONE
Full HealthASPIRINE
Full ArmorPRECIOUSPROTECTION
InvincibilityYOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
Weapon Set 1THUGSTOOLS
Weapon Set 2PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set 3NUTTERTOOLS
All Civilians Fight Each OtherFIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
All Pedestrians HostileNOBODYLIKESME
All Drivers HostileMIAMITRAFFIC
Add CigaretteCERTAINDEATH
Instant DeathICANTTAKEITANYMORE

About the author

Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
More Stories by Sam Stone