Among the games added to Netflix Games is the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. The centerpiece of this acclaimed set of games is 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Here are all the cheat codes for players to make use of in GTA: Vice City on Netflix.
All Cheat Codes for GTA: Vice City on Netflix
As Netflix continues to expand its gaming library on mobile and PC, the enormously successful open-world crime game is one of the platform’s standouts. The 2002 game is a love letter to ‘80s crime movies and television, especially Miami Vice and Scarface, as low-life crook Tommy Vercetti creates his own criminal empire in the coastal town. More than just a faithful port of the classic game, Vice City has all the cheat codes that have helped players for the past 20 years.
The Netflix version of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City shares the same cheat codes as the 2003 PC port of the game. To access the cheat menu, pause the game, go to the accessibility tab in the options menu, and input the cheat codes at the bottom of the menu. Here are all the cheat codes in Vice City and what each of them unlocks upon entry.
|All Traffic Lights Green
|GREEN LIGHT
|Armed Female Civilians
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Armed Civilians
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Amphibious Cars
|SEAWAYS
|Flying Vehicles
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Flying Boats
|AIRSHIP
|Invisible Cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|Big Wheels
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|All Black Cars
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|All Pinks Cars
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Exploding Vehicles
|BIGBANG
|Spawn Tank
|PANZER
|Spawn Garbage Truck
|RUBBISHCAR
|Spawn Golf Cart
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Spawn Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Spawn Plane
|FLYINGWAYS
|Spawn Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Spawn Hunter
|AMERICAHELICOPTER
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Spawn Alt Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Mass Spawn Bikes
|FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
|All Properties Purchased
|FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
|Improved Driving
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Clear Weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Cloudy Weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Very Cloudy Weather
|ABITDRIEG
|Rainy Weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Slow Motion
|BOOOOOORING
|Fast Motion
|ONSPEED
|Speed In-Game Clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Skinny Skin
|PROGRAMMER
|Fat Skin
|DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
|Dick Skin
|WELOVEOUR DICK
|Candy Suxx Skin
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Hilary Skin
|ILOOKLIKEHILARY
|Jezz Skin
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Ken Skin
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Lance Skin
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Mercedes Skin
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Phil Skin
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Ricardo Skin
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Sonny Skin
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Random Outfit
|STILLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Increase Wanted Level
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Erase Wanted Level
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Full Health
|ASPIRINE
|Full Armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Invincibility
|YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS
|All Civilians Fight Each Other
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|All Pedestrians Hostile
|NOBODYLIKESME
|All Drivers Hostile
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Add Cigarette
|CERTAINDEATH
|Instant Death
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE