As Netflix dives deeper into gaming, its mobile app has added a number of games, including the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy. Among these is 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III, which has a few shortcuts for players. Here are all the cheat codes for GTA 3 on Netflix.

All Cheat Codes for GTA 3 on Netflix

Claude stands in the street

The Netflix mobile port of GTA 3 retains the cheat code system from the 2002 PC port of the game, with the game recounting the silent protagonist Claude as he embarks on a vendetta against those who betrayed him in Liberty City. This leads to Claude becoming involved with virtually every major crime syndicate in the city, battling fellow crooks and evading the law. With the odds stacked so highly against Claude, players are going to need every edge to succeed, with these cheats helping with even the most unforgiving levels of the open-world game.

In order to utilize cheat codes, the codes are input through the accessibility tab of the game’s options menu on the pause screen. The Netflix version also uses the exact cheat codes from the PC port, which can do everything from changing the presentation to giving the player various benefits instantly. No worries for those who don’t remember 20+ year cheat codes – here are all of the codes in the Netflix version of GTA 3.