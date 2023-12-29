Video Games

All Cheat Codes for GTA: San Andreas on Netflix

By
0
CJ walks with a gun

Netflix Games has added the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its platform, including San Andreas, which released on the PlayStation 2 in 2004. If you’re looking for all the cheat codes you can use in Netflix’s version of GTA: San Andreas, you’ve come to the right place.

All Cheat Codes for GTA: San Andreas on Netflix

CJ stands in the sunset

The Netflix version of GTA: San Andreas contains the same cheats and cheat code system as the 2005 port of the game, with codes activated as soon as they’re input through the pause menu. To input codes, go to the accessibility tab on the options menu and enter either the name or shorthand code into the bottom enter cheat code option. Here are all the cheat codes for GTA: San Andreas, both means to input them, and what they unlock upon entry. 

Full Health, Armor, $250,000 in CashINEEDSOMEHELPHESOYAM
Infinite AmmoFULLCLIPWANLRTW
Adrenaline ModeTAKEACHILLPILLMUNASEF
Weapon Set 1THUGSARMOURYLXGIWYL
Weapon Set 2PROFESSIONALSKITKJKSZPJ
Weapon Set 3NUTTERSTOYSUZUMYMW
Hitman Skill Level, All WeaponsPROFESSIONALKILLERNCSGDAG
Bulletproof/InflammableNOONECANHURTMEBAGUVIX
Infinite Lung CapacityMANFROMATLANTISCVWKXAM
Never HungryIAMNEVERHUNGRYAEDUWNV
Maximum MuscleBUFFMEUPJYSDSOD
Maximum StaminaICANGOALLNIGHTVKYPQCF
Maximum Sex AppealHELLOLADIESEHIBXQS
Maximum RespectWORSHIPMEOGXSDAG
Maximum FatWHOATEALLTHEPIESBTCDBCB
Zero Fat/MuscleLEANANDMEANKVGYZQK
Maximum Vehicle StatsNATURALTALENTVQIMAHA
Improved DrivingSTICKLIKEGLUEPGGOMOY
Super JumpKANGAROOLFGMHAL
Super PunchSTINGLIKEABEEIAVENJQ
Free Aiming in VehiclesIWANNADRIVEBYOUIQDMW
Decrease Wanted LevelTURNDOWNTHEHEATASNAEB
Increase Wanted LevelTURNUPTHEHEATOSRBLHH
Maximum Wanted LevelBRINGITONLJSPQK
Lock Wanted LevelIDOASIPLEASEAEZAKMI
Gang Members EverywhereONLYHOMIESALLOWEDMROEMZH
Total Gang ControlBETTERSTAYINDOORSBIFBUZZ
Recruit Pistol CivilianWANNABEINMYGANGSJMAHPE
Recruit Assault Rifle CivilianNOONECANSTOPUSBMTPWHR
Recruit Rocket Launcher CivilianROCKETMAYHEMZSOXFSQ
No CiviliansGHOSTTOWNTHGLOJ
All Civilians ArmedSURROUNDEDBYNUTTERSFOOOXFT
Civilians HostileSTOPPICKINGONMEBAGOWPG
Civilians Hostile, ArmedATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLEBGLUAWML
Chaotic CiviliansROUGHNEIGHBORHOODAJLOJYQY
Rioting CiviliansSTATEOFEMERGENCYIOJUFZN
Civilians Are ElvisBLUESUEDESHOESASBHGRB
Aggressive DriversALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALSYLTEICZ
All Traffic Lights GreenDONTTRYANDSTOPMEZEIIVG
Carnival ThemeCRAZYTOWNPRIEBJ
Triad ThemeNINJATOWNAFPHULTL
S&M ThemeLOVECONQUERSALLBEKKNQV
Rural ThemeHICKSVILLEFVTMNBZ
Beach ThemeLIFESABEACHCIKGCGX
Black CarsSOLONGASITSBLACKIOWDLAC
Pink CarsPINKISTHENEWCOOLLLQPFBN
Junk CarsEVERYONEISPOORBGKGTJH
Rich CarsEVERYONEISRICHGUSNDHE
Nitrous CarsSPEEDFREAKCOXEFGU
Super Jump BikesCJPHONEHOMEJHJOECW
Invisible CarsWHEELSONLYPLEASEXICWMD
Flying CarsCHITTYCHITTYBANGBANGRIPAZHA
Flying BoatsFLYINGFISHAFSNMSMW
Floating CarsBUBBLECARSBSXSGGC
Volatile CarsTOUCHMYCARYOUDIEJCNRUAD
Exploding CarsALLCARSGOBOOMCPKTNWT
Spawn JetpackROCKETMANYECGAA
Spawn ParachuteLETSGOBASEJUMPINGAIYPWZQP
Spawn TankerHITTHEROADJACKAMOMHRER
Spawn Stunt PlaneFLYINGTOSTUNTURKQSRK
Spawn Garbage TruckTRUEGRIMEUBHYZHQ
Spawn Golf Cart18HOLESRZHSUEW
Spawn BulldozerITSALLBULLEEGCYXT
Spawn ATVFOURWHEELFUNAKJJYGLC
Spawn LimoCELEBRITYSTATUSKRIJEBR
Spawn HearseWHERESTHEFUNERALAQTBCODX
Spawn Monster TruckMONSTERMASHAGBDLCID
Spawn VortexIWANTTOHOVERKGGGDKP
Spawn TankTIMETOKICKASSAIWPRTON
Spawn RancherDOUGHNUTHANDICAPJQNTDMH
Spawn HydraJUMPJET
Spawn HunterOHDUDE
Spawn Bloodring BangerOLDSPEEDDEMONCQZIJMB
Spawn Hotring RacerVROCKPOKEYPDNEJOH
Spawn Hotring Racer VariantJUSTTRYANDSTOPMEVPJTQWV
Slow MotionSLOWITDOWNLIYOAAY
Fast MotionSPEEDITUPPPGWJHT
Speed Up In-Game ClockTIMEJUSTFLIESBYYSOHNUL
Time Locked at 9pmDONTBRINGONTHENIGHTOFVIAC
Time Locked at 12amNIGHTPROWLERXJVSNAJ
Clear WeatherSCOTTISHSUMMERMGHXYRM
Hot WeatherTOODAMNHOTICIKPYH
Foggy WeatherCANTSEEWHEREIMGOINGCFVFGMJ
Cloudy WeatherDULLDULLDAYALNSFMZO
Rainy WeatherSTAYINANDWATCHTVAUIFRVQS
SandstormSANDINMYEARSCWJXUOC
Instant DeathGOODBYECRUELWORLDSZCMAWO

What Is GTA: San Andreas About?

San Andreas follows gang banger CJ Johnson returning to his inner city hometown in the wake of his mother’s death reigniting old feuds on both sides of the law. CJ begins investigating his mother’s murder, placing him on a collision course with rival gangs and corrupt police officer Frank Tenpenny. Whereas previous games in the Grand Theft Auto series took place in single city locations, San Andreas takes place throughout its eponymous fictional state, which contains its own distinct city settings.

About the author

Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
More Stories by Sam Stone