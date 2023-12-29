Netflix Games has added the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its platform, including San Andreas, which released on the PlayStation 2 in 2004. If you’re looking for all the cheat codes you can use in Netflix’s version of GTA: San Andreas, you’ve come to the right place.
All Cheat Codes for GTA: San Andreas on Netflix
The Netflix version of GTA: San Andreas contains the same cheats and cheat code system as the 2005 port of the game, with codes activated as soon as they’re input through the pause menu. To input codes, go to the accessibility tab on the options menu and enter either the name or shorthand code into the bottom enter cheat code option. Here are all the cheat codes for GTA: San Andreas, both means to input them, and what they unlock upon entry.
|Full Health, Armor, $250,000 in Cash
|INEEDSOMEHELP
|HESOYAM
|Infinite Ammo
|FULLCLIP
|WANLRTW
|Adrenaline Mode
|TAKEACHILLPILL
|MUNASEF
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSARMOURY
|LXGIWYL
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALSKIT
|KJKSZPJ
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERSTOYS
|UZUMYMW
|Hitman Skill Level, All Weapons
|PROFESSIONALKILLER
|NCSGDAG
|Bulletproof/Inflammable
|NOONECANHURTME
|BAGUVIX
|Infinite Lung Capacity
|MANFROMATLANTIS
|CVWKXAM
|Never Hungry
|IAMNEVERHUNGRY
|AEDUWNV
|Maximum Muscle
|BUFFMEUP
|JYSDSOD
|Maximum Stamina
|ICANGOALLNIGHT
|VKYPQCF
|Maximum Sex Appeal
|HELLOLADIES
|EHIBXQS
|Maximum Respect
|WORSHIPME
|OGXSDAG
|Maximum Fat
|WHOATEALLTHEPIES
|BTCDBCB
|Zero Fat/Muscle
|LEANANDMEAN
|KVGYZQK
|Maximum Vehicle Stats
|NATURALTALENT
|VQIMAHA
|Improved Driving
|STICKLIKEGLUE
|PGGOMOY
|Super Jump
|KANGAROO
|LFGMHAL
|Super Punch
|STINGLIKEABEE
|IAVENJQ
|Free Aiming in Vehicles
|IWANNADRIVEBY
|OUIQDMW
|Decrease Wanted Level
|TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
|ASNAEB
|Increase Wanted Level
|TURNUPTHEHEAT
|OSRBLHH
|Maximum Wanted Level
|BRINGITON
|LJSPQK
|Lock Wanted Level
|IDOASIPLEASE
|AEZAKMI
|Gang Members Everywhere
|ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
|MROEMZH
|Total Gang Control
|BETTERSTAYINDOORS
|BIFBUZZ
|Recruit Pistol Civilian
|WANNABEINMYGANG
|SJMAHPE
|Recruit Assault Rifle Civilian
|NOONECANSTOPUS
|BMTPWHR
|Recruit Rocket Launcher Civilian
|ROCKETMAYHEM
|ZSOXFSQ
|No Civilians
|GHOSTTOWN
|THGLOJ
|All Civilians Armed
|SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS
|FOOOXFT
|Civilians Hostile
|STOPPICKINGONME
|BAGOWPG
|Civilians Hostile, Armed
|ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE
|BGLUAWML
|Chaotic Civilians
|ROUGHNEIGHBORHOOD
|AJLOJYQY
|Rioting Civilians
|STATEOFEMERGENCY
|IOJUFZN
|Civilians Are Elvis
|BLUESUEDESHOES
|ASBHGRB
|Aggressive Drivers
|ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
|YLTEICZ
|All Traffic Lights Green
|DONTTRYANDSTOPME
|ZEIIVG
|Carnival Theme
|CRAZYTOWN
|PRIEBJ
|Triad Theme
|NINJATOWN
|AFPHULTL
|S&M Theme
|LOVECONQUERSALL
|BEKKNQV
|Rural Theme
|HICKSVILLE
|FVTMNBZ
|Beach Theme
|LIFESABEACH
|CIKGCGX
|Black Cars
|SOLONGASITSBLACK
|IOWDLAC
|Pink Cars
|PINKISTHENEWCOOL
|LLQPFBN
|Junk Cars
|EVERYONEISPOOR
|BGKGTJH
|Rich Cars
|EVERYONEISRICH
|GUSNDHE
|Nitrous Cars
|SPEEDFREAK
|COXEFGU
|Super Jump Bikes
|CJPHONEHOME
|JHJOECW
|Invisible Cars
|WHEELSONLYPLEASE
|XICWMD
|Flying Cars
|CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
|RIPAZHA
|Flying Boats
|FLYINGFISH
|AFSNMSMW
|Floating Cars
|BUBBLECARS
|BSXSGGC
|Volatile Cars
|TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE
|JCNRUAD
|Exploding Cars
|ALLCARSGOBOOM
|CPKTNWT
|Spawn Jetpack
|ROCKETMAN
|YECGAA
|Spawn Parachute
|LETSGOBASEJUMPING
|AIYPWZQP
|Spawn Tanker
|HITTHEROADJACK
|AMOMHRER
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|FLYINGTOSTUNT
|URKQSRK
|Spawn Garbage Truck
|TRUEGRIME
|UBHYZHQ
|Spawn Golf Cart
|18HOLES
|RZHSUEW
|Spawn Bulldozer
|ITSALLBULL
|EEGCYXT
|Spawn ATV
|FOURWHEELFUN
|AKJJYGLC
|Spawn Limo
|CELEBRITYSTATUS
|KRIJEBR
|Spawn Hearse
|WHERESTHEFUNERAL
|AQTBCODX
|Spawn Monster Truck
|MONSTERMASH
|AGBDLCID
|Spawn Vortex
|IWANTTOHOVER
|KGGGDKP
|Spawn Tank
|TIMETOKICKASS
|AIWPRTON
|Spawn Rancher
|DOUGHNUTHANDICAP
|JQNTDMH
|Spawn Hydra
|JUMPJET
|Spawn Hunter
|OHDUDE
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|OLDSPEEDDEMON
|CQZIJMB
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|VROCKPOKEY
|PDNEJOH
|Spawn Hotring Racer Variant
|JUSTTRYANDSTOPME
|VPJTQWV
|Slow Motion
|SLOWITDOWN
|LIYOAAY
|Fast Motion
|SPEEDITUP
|PPGWJHT
|Speed Up In-Game Clock
|TIMEJUSTFLIESBY
|YSOHNUL
|Time Locked at 9pm
|DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT
|OFVIAC
|Time Locked at 12am
|NIGHTPROWLER
|XJVSNAJ
|Clear Weather
|SCOTTISHSUMMER
|MGHXYRM
|Hot Weather
|TOODAMNHOT
|ICIKPYH
|Foggy Weather
|CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING
|CFVFGMJ
|Cloudy Weather
|DULLDULLDAY
|ALNSFMZO
|Rainy Weather
|STAYINANDWATCHTV
|AUIFRVQS
|Sandstorm
|SANDINMYEARS
|CWJXUOC
|Instant Death
|GOODBYECRUELWORLD
|SZCMAWO
What Is GTA: San Andreas About?
San Andreas follows gang banger CJ Johnson returning to his inner city hometown in the wake of his mother’s death reigniting old feuds on both sides of the law. CJ begins investigating his mother’s murder, placing him on a collision course with rival gangs and corrupt police officer Frank Tenpenny. Whereas previous games in the Grand Theft Auto series took place in single city locations, San Andreas takes place throughout its eponymous fictional state, which contains its own distinct city settings.