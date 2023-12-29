Netflix Games has added the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its platform, including San Andreas, which released on the PlayStation 2 in 2004. If you’re looking for all the cheat codes you can use in Netflix’s version of GTA: San Andreas, you’ve come to the right place.

All Cheat Codes for GTA: San Andreas on Netflix

CJ stands in the sunset

The Netflix version of GTA: San Andreas contains the same cheats and cheat code system as the 2005 port of the game, with codes activated as soon as they’re input through the pause menu. To input codes, go to the accessibility tab on the options menu and enter either the name or shorthand code into the bottom enter cheat code option. Here are all the cheat codes for GTA: San Andreas, both means to input them, and what they unlock upon entry.

Full Health, Armor, $250,000 in Cash INEEDSOMEHELP HESOYAM Infinite Ammo FULLCLIP WANLRTW Adrenaline Mode TAKEACHILLPILL MUNASEF Weapon Set 1 THUGSARMOURY LXGIWYL Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALSKIT KJKSZPJ Weapon Set 3 NUTTERSTOYS UZUMYMW Hitman Skill Level, All Weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER NCSGDAG Bulletproof/Inflammable NOONECANHURTME BAGUVIX Infinite Lung Capacity MANFROMATLANTIS CVWKXAM Never Hungry IAMNEVERHUNGRY AEDUWNV Maximum Muscle BUFFMEUP JYSDSOD Maximum Stamina ICANGOALLNIGHT VKYPQCF Maximum Sex Appeal HELLOLADIES EHIBXQS Maximum Respect WORSHIPME OGXSDAG Maximum Fat WHOATEALLTHEPIES BTCDBCB Zero Fat/Muscle LEANANDMEAN KVGYZQK Maximum Vehicle Stats NATURALTALENT VQIMAHA Improved Driving STICKLIKEGLUE PGGOMOY Super Jump KANGAROO LFGMHAL Super Punch STINGLIKEABEE IAVENJQ Free Aiming in Vehicles IWANNADRIVEBY OUIQDMW Decrease Wanted Level TURNDOWNTHEHEAT ASNAEB Increase Wanted Level TURNUPTHEHEAT OSRBLHH Maximum Wanted Level BRINGITON LJSPQK Lock Wanted Level IDOASIPLEASE AEZAKMI Gang Members Everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED MROEMZH Total Gang Control BETTERSTAYINDOORS BIFBUZZ Recruit Pistol Civilian WANNABEINMYGANG SJMAHPE Recruit Assault Rifle Civilian NOONECANSTOPUS BMTPWHR Recruit Rocket Launcher Civilian ROCKETMAYHEM ZSOXFSQ No Civilians GHOSTTOWN THGLOJ All Civilians Armed SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS FOOOXFT Civilians Hostile STOPPICKINGONME BAGOWPG Civilians Hostile, Armed ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE BGLUAWML Chaotic Civilians ROUGHNEIGHBORHOOD AJLOJYQY Rioting Civilians STATEOFEMERGENCY IOJUFZN Civilians Are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES ASBHGRB Aggressive Drivers ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS YLTEICZ All Traffic Lights Green DONTTRYANDSTOPME ZEIIVG Carnival Theme CRAZYTOWN PRIEBJ Triad Theme NINJATOWN AFPHULTL S&M Theme LOVECONQUERSALL BEKKNQV Rural Theme HICKSVILLE FVTMNBZ Beach Theme LIFESABEACH CIKGCGX Black Cars SOLONGASITSBLACK IOWDLAC Pink Cars PINKISTHENEWCOOL LLQPFBN Junk Cars EVERYONEISPOOR BGKGTJH Rich Cars EVERYONEISRICH GUSNDHE Nitrous Cars SPEEDFREAK COXEFGU Super Jump Bikes CJPHONEHOME JHJOECW Invisible Cars WHEELSONLYPLEASE XICWMD Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG RIPAZHA Flying Boats FLYINGFISH AFSNMSMW Floating Cars BUBBLECARS BSXSGGC Volatile Cars TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE JCNRUAD Exploding Cars ALLCARSGOBOOM CPKTNWT Spawn Jetpack ROCKETMAN YECGAA Spawn Parachute LETSGOBASEJUMPING AIYPWZQP Spawn Tanker HITTHEROADJACK AMOMHRER Spawn Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT URKQSRK Spawn Garbage Truck TRUEGRIME UBHYZHQ Spawn Golf Cart 18HOLES RZHSUEW Spawn Bulldozer ITSALLBULL EEGCYXT Spawn ATV FOURWHEELFUN AKJJYGLC Spawn Limo CELEBRITYSTATUS KRIJEBR Spawn Hearse WHERESTHEFUNERAL AQTBCODX Spawn Monster Truck MONSTERMASH AGBDLCID Spawn Vortex IWANTTOHOVER KGGGDKP Spawn Tank TIMETOKICKASS AIWPRTON Spawn Rancher DOUGHNUTHANDICAP JQNTDMH Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON CQZIJMB Spawn Hotring Racer VROCKPOKEY PDNEJOH Spawn Hotring Racer Variant JUSTTRYANDSTOPME VPJTQWV Slow Motion SLOWITDOWN LIYOAAY Fast Motion SPEEDITUP PPGWJHT Speed Up In-Game Clock TIMEJUSTFLIESBY YSOHNUL Time Locked at 9pm DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT OFVIAC Time Locked at 12am NIGHTPROWLER XJVSNAJ Clear Weather SCOTTISHSUMMER MGHXYRM Hot Weather TOODAMNHOT ICIKPYH Foggy Weather CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING CFVFGMJ Cloudy Weather DULLDULLDAY ALNSFMZO Rainy Weather STAYINANDWATCHTV AUIFRVQS Sandstorm SANDINMYEARS CWJXUOC Instant Death GOODBYECRUELWORLD SZCMAWO

What Is GTA: San Andreas About?

San Andreas follows gang banger CJ Johnson returning to his inner city hometown in the wake of his mother’s death reigniting old feuds on both sides of the law. CJ begins investigating his mother’s murder, placing him on a collision course with rival gangs and corrupt police officer Frank Tenpenny. Whereas previous games in the Grand Theft Auto series took place in single city locations, San Andreas takes place throughout its eponymous fictional state, which contains its own distinct city settings.