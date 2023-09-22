GTA+ Now Offers Time-Limited Free Games, Starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

NewsVideo Games

GTA+ Members To Get Access To Free Classic Rockstar Games starting with Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition
Image via Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games has today announced an expansion of the offerings in its GTA+ subscription service in the form of a “rotating assortment” of free, classic games from the publisher’s backlog. Entirely in keeping with the service (but probably less exciting to fans), the first games to be included thanks to this new perk is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition, the 2021 package of remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Of course, those are widely considered as among the worst versions of these games thanks to some dodgy character models, poor art direction, and a bevy of technical issues.

There’s no telling what other games will eventually make their way into the free rotation, but it’s worth noting that GTA+ is currently only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. That means those games will have to be compatible with both of those systems, which makes for a relatively short list that includes the likes of Bully, L.A. Noire, and Max Payne.

Likewise, there’s no indication of the period for which each game or set of games will be available. Most GTA+ perks reset monthly, however, with the next scheduled for October 11, 2023.

In case you’re not aware of GTA+, it’s a monthly subscription service that offers a range of bonuses while playing GTA Online. Permanent perks include $500,000 in-game each month, free ride requests, and CEO abilities, and discounts on the Gun Van. Further perks are time-limited, including free and discounted cars, clothes, and access to special equipment.

Meanwhile, we know for certain that Rockstar is working on Grand Theft Auto VI. Despite a massive leak a year ago, however, the company has provided no concrete details on what to expect from it. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear anything.

