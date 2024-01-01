All Cookie Run: Kingdom Major English Voice Actors & Cast List

Cookie Run: Kingdom players don’t just get to play a gacha game with a bunch of neat, adorable characters. There’s also voice acting to bring the story to life! In this article, I’ll be breaking down all the English voice actors and cast list for Cookie Run: Kingdom.
All Cookie Run: Kingdom English Voice Actors & Cast List
Jeremy Shada as GingerBrave
If GingerBrave sounds familiar in Cookie Run: Kingdom, that’s because he’s played by Jeremy Shada. You might recognize Shada for his roles as Finn the Human in Adventure Time or as Lance in Voltron: Legendary Defender.
Kyle McCarley as Wizard Cookie
Wizard Cookie is played by veteran voice actor Kyle McCarley, and there’s a ton you might recognize him from. Since 2015, McCarley has played Marc Anciel/Rooster Bird in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Soren in Fire Emblem Engage, and Ganabelt Valkyris in Tales of Arise. He also voices Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 and Mikazuki Augus in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.
Anairis Quinones as Strawberry Cookie & Priest Cookie
Strawberry Cookie & Priest Cookie are both voiced by Anairis Quinones in English. You might recognize her for her roles as Kimberly in Street Fighter 6 or Maya Sanchez in Mech Cadets. She’s also had roles in such projects as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Craig of the Creek, and many other projects.
Kimberly Brooks as Chili Pepper Cookie
Kimberly Brooks voices Chili Pepper Cookie in the English version of Cookie Run: Kingdom. She’s provided voices to such great games as Asgard’s Wrath 2 and LEGO Fortnite, and has also had roles on The Simpsons and South Park. You might recognize her best, though, as the voice of Barbara Gordon, AKA Oracle, in the Batman: Arkham series, or as Ash Williams in Mass Effect. She also won a BAFTA for her work as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2.
Yuri Lowenthal as Pure Vanilla Cookie
One of the most recognizable voices in gaming, Yuri Lowenthal is known for his work as Sasuke in Naruto and, of course, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, in various games featuring the Marvel hero. He’s also had major roles in such projects as Diablo III, Ben 10, and the Saints Row series.
Other Voice Actors
Jaimie Kelton as Custard Cookie III
Cameron Bowen as Licorice Cookie
Patty McCormack as Dark Enchantress Cookie
Victoria Grace as Pomegranate Cookie, Oyster Cookie’s Envoy, Watermelonian, and Shadow Sister Cookie
Isaac Robinson-Smith as Dark Choco Cookie
A.J. Beckles as Poison Mushroom Cookie
Elizabeth Maxwell as Mille-feuille Cookie, Light Cream Cookie, Seaweed Cookie, and Hollyberry Cookie
Pilar Uribe as Golden Cheese Cookie
Patrick Seitz as Dark Cacao Cookie and Baumkuchen Cookie
Erica Mendez as Black Pearl Cookie and White Lily Cookie
G.K. Bowes as Moonlight Cookie
Laura Post as Sea Fairy Cookie and Strict Professor
Austin Lee Matthews as Fire Spirit Cookie, Bat-Cat, and Ferryman Cookie
Kellen Goff as Wind Archer Cookie, Schwarzwalder, Timid Sugar Gnome, Stink Eye Tortuca, Bassist Cookie, and Royal Bear Jelly
Keith Silverstein as Millennial Tree Cookie
Stephen Fu as Ninja Cookie
Erika Ishii as Angel Cookie
Jimmy Chau as Muscle Cookie
Elysia Rotaru as Beet Cookie
Daniel Amerman as Knight Cookie
Eden Riegel as Princess Cookie
KieraPlease as Cherry Cookie
Jeannie Tirado as Alchemist Cookie
Chris Parson as Adventurer Cookie
Michelle Phan as Blackberry Cookie
Caylus Cunningham as Gumball Cookie
Lilypichu as Onion Cookie
Alex Einstein as Pancake Cookie
Courtenay Taylor as Avocado Cookie
Rosanna Pansino as Carrot Cookie
Lucien Dodge as Clover Cookie
Analesa Fisher as Snow Sugar Cookie
Jason Kaye as Vampire Cookie
Stephanie Sheh as Tiger Lily Cookie
Desmond Chiam as Werewolf Cookie and Cake Hound
Zeno Robinson as Mint Choco Cookie and Eclair Cookie
Khoi Dao as Herb Cookie
Xander Mobus as Sparkling COokie
Sean Chiplock as Purple Yam Cookie and Sugar Gnome
Those are all the major actors and the cast list for Cookie Run: Kingdom. If you’re looking for more, here are codes and coupons to get free things in the game.