All Cookie Run: Kingdom Major English Voice Actors & Cast List

Cookie Run: Kingdom players don’t just get to play a gacha game with a bunch of neat, adorable characters. There’s also voice acting to bring the story to life! In this article, I’ll be breaking down all the English voice actors and cast list for Cookie Run: Kingdom.

All Cookie Run: Kingdom English Voice Actors & Cast List

Jeremy Shada as GingerBrave

If GingerBrave sounds familiar in Cookie Run: Kingdom, that’s because he’s played by Jeremy Shada. You might recognize Shada for his roles as Finn the Human in Adventure Time or as Lance in Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Kyle McCarley as Wizard Cookie

Wizard Cookie is played by veteran voice actor Kyle McCarley, and there’s a ton you might recognize him from. Since 2015, McCarley has played Marc Anciel/Rooster Bird in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Soren in Fire Emblem Engage, and Ganabelt Valkyris in Tales of Arise. He also voices Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 and Mikazuki Augus in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Anairis Quinones as Strawberry Cookie & Priest Cookie

Strawberry Cookie & Priest Cookie are both voiced by Anairis Quinones in English. You might recognize her for her roles as Kimberly in Street Fighter 6 or Maya Sanchez in Mech Cadets. She’s also had roles in such projects as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Craig of the Creek, and many other projects.

Kimberly Brooks as Chili Pepper Cookie

Kimberly Brooks voices Chili Pepper Cookie in the English version of Cookie Run: Kingdom. She’s provided voices to such great games as Asgard’s Wrath 2 and LEGO Fortnite, and has also had roles on The Simpsons and South Park. You might recognize her best, though, as the voice of Barbara Gordon, AKA Oracle, in the Batman: Arkham series, or as Ash Williams in Mass Effect. She also won a BAFTA for her work as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2.

Yuri Lowenthal as Pure Vanilla Cookie

One of the most recognizable voices in gaming, Yuri Lowenthal is known for his work as Sasuke in Naruto and, of course, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, in various games featuring the Marvel hero. He’s also had major roles in such projects as Diablo III, Ben 10, and the Saints Row series.

Other Voice Actors

Jaimie Kelton as Custard Cookie III

Cameron Bowen as Licorice Cookie

Patty McCormack as Dark Enchantress Cookie

Victoria Grace as Pomegranate Cookie, Oyster Cookie’s Envoy, Watermelonian, and Shadow Sister Cookie

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Dark Choco Cookie

A.J. Beckles as Poison Mushroom Cookie

Elizabeth Maxwell as Mille-feuille Cookie, Light Cream Cookie, Seaweed Cookie, and Hollyberry Cookie

Pilar Uribe as Golden Cheese Cookie

Patrick Seitz as Dark Cacao Cookie and Baumkuchen Cookie

Erica Mendez as Black Pearl Cookie and White Lily Cookie

G.K. Bowes as Moonlight Cookie

Laura Post as Sea Fairy Cookie and Strict Professor

Austin Lee Matthews as Fire Spirit Cookie, Bat-Cat, and Ferryman Cookie

Kellen Goff as Wind Archer Cookie, Schwarzwalder, Timid Sugar Gnome, Stink Eye Tortuca, Bassist Cookie, and Royal Bear Jelly

Keith Silverstein as Millennial Tree Cookie

Stephen Fu as Ninja Cookie

Erika Ishii as Angel Cookie

Jimmy Chau as Muscle Cookie

Elysia Rotaru as Beet Cookie

Daniel Amerman as Knight Cookie

Eden Riegel as Princess Cookie

KieraPlease as Cherry Cookie

Jeannie Tirado as Alchemist Cookie

Chris Parson as Adventurer Cookie

Michelle Phan as Blackberry Cookie

Caylus Cunningham as Gumball Cookie

Lilypichu as Onion Cookie

Alex Einstein as Pancake Cookie

Courtenay Taylor as Avocado Cookie

Rosanna Pansino as Carrot Cookie

Lucien Dodge as Clover Cookie

Analesa Fisher as Snow Sugar Cookie

Jason Kaye as Vampire Cookie

Stephanie Sheh as Tiger Lily Cookie

Desmond Chiam as Werewolf Cookie and Cake Hound

Zeno Robinson as Mint Choco Cookie and Eclair Cookie

Khoi Dao as Herb Cookie

Xander Mobus as Sparkling COokie

Sean Chiplock as Purple Yam Cookie and Sugar Gnome

Those are all the major actors and the cast list for Cookie Run: Kingdom. If you’re looking for more, here are codes and coupons to get free things in the game.