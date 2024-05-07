Manor Lords Yarn
Screenshot via Slavic Magic
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Yarn in Manor Lords

A crucial resource to acquire.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 7, 2024 01:36 pm

Clothing is a vital product that you need to have available for your citizens at some point in Manor Lords. You can make various clothing products using different types of materials, and one of those materials is Yarn – here’s how to get it in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Yarn in Manor Lords

Yarn is produced by spinning Wool at a Weaver’s Workshop, which is a specific building you can construct in your settlement in Manor Lords. It costs four Timber to construct the Weaver’s Workshop, and you can build it by going to the Industry tab of the construction menu.

The Weaver’s Workshop is where Yarn is produced. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have built the Weaver’s Workshop, your next step is to procure some Wool. This is done in one of two ways:

  • You can farm Sheep and have workers secure their Wool by assigning them to a Sheep Farm. You also need a Pasture near the Sheep Farm. Sheep are brought into your settlement by being imported through the Livestock Trading Post building. Each Sheep you import costs roughly 10 Regional Wealth.
  • Wool can also be acquired directly by importing it through a regular Trading Post. This costs around three Regional Wealth per each piece of Wool you import.
Sheep produce Wool, which is used to create Yarn. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want a consistent flow of Wool, then farming your own Sheep is the best way to go. While it will cost a solid amount of Regional Wealth to import the Sheep at first, they can produce plenty of Wool to outweigh that entry price. On the other hand, you can also import the Wool directly, which isn’t a horrible way to go if you just need a small amount of Wool for something specific.

Regardless of how you get Wool, you need to ensure you have assigned families bringing it to the Weaver’s Workshop, where another assigned family will spin it into Yarn. That Yarn can then be transferred to a Tailor’s Shop Burgage Plot or a storagehouse.

Manor Lords is available now for PC and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2, an armour-clad diver standing in front of a flag.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Nemesis, a heavily armoured woman, in Hades 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Read Article Hades 2 Xbox Controller Issues: Known Problems and How to Fix
hades 2 key art
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Hades 2 Xbox Controller Issues: Known Problems and How to Fix
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2, an armour-clad diver standing in front of a flag.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Request a Refund for Helldivers 2
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Nemesis, a heavily armoured woman, in Hades 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 7, 2024
Read Article Hades 2 Xbox Controller Issues: Known Problems and How to Fix
hades 2 key art
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Hades 2 Xbox Controller Issues: Known Problems and How to Fix
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 7, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.