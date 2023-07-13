All Cosmetics for TF2 Summer Update 2023

The latest patch for Team Fortress 2 is here, adding several new user-created maps and a host of fixes and tweaks. But it also adds a range of new items including taunts and more. Don’t worry, as TF2 hasn’t suddenly gone play-to-win; they’re all cosmetic. If you’re wondering what new items are available for purchase in Team Fortress 2, here are all of the cosmetics for the TF2 Summer Update 2023.

All the New Cosmetics in Team Fortress 2 (TF2) for Summer Update 2023

You can purchase these TF2 cosmetic items through the in-game Mann Co. store or through Steam’s Team Fortress 2 Community Market. And yes, I do mean purchase — these aren’t free. They’re not super expensive individually, but be careful that you don’t get carried away.

Here’s what’s on offer:

The Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case (contains 25 new community-contributed items):

Cranium Cooler

Full Metal Helmet

The Glorious Gambeson

The Flame Warrior

Über-Wear

Cranium Cover

Brother Mann

Cleaner’s Cap

The Shrapnel Shell

Hog Heels

Close Quarters Cover

The Soho Sleuth

Hazard Handler

Preventative Measure

Prohibition Opposition

Brothers in Blues

The Firestalker

The Bushman

Medical Emergency

Brimmed Bootlegger

Heavy Metal

The Blast Bowl

Cargo Constructor

Le Professionnel

Stealth Bomber

6 new community-contributed taunts:

Taunt: Killer Joke

Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy

Taunt: The Head Doctor

Taunt: Tuefort Tango

Taunt: The Road Rager

Taunt: The Killer Signature

Summer 2023 War Paint Case (Contains 10 new community-created War Paints)

Sky Stallion War Paint

Deadly Dragon War Paint

Business Class War Paint

Steel Brushed War Paint

Warborn War Paint

Mechanized Monster War Paint

Bomb Carrier War Paint

Team Serviced War Paint

Pacific Peacemaker War Paint

Secretly Serviced War Paint

Unusual Effects:

12 new effects for Unusual hats

8 new effects for Unusual taunts

So if you wanted to know all the cosmetics added with the TF2 Summer Update 2003, there’s your answer.