All English Dub Actors & Voice Cast for Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck might sound like the title of an anime show about a zombie apocalypse, but while this is definitely anime, it’s more Supernatural than The Walking Dead. So, just who voices this series? Here are all the English dub actors and the voice cast for Undead Unluck.

Every Major Actor & Cast List for Undead Unluck

Like Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Undead Unluck is available with original subtitled Japanese and English dubbed soundtracks. At least, also like Zom 100, part of it is because, at the time of writing, Disney and Hulu are releasing the show bit by bit instead of dropping it all at once.

But if you like your anime to be off the wall and semi-apocalyptic, Undead Unluck should be worth waiting for. Here’s who plays who in the show.

Fuko Izumo aka Unluck – Moe Kahara (Japanese) / Jackie Lastra (English)

Fuko (Unluck) is a girl who makes people ridiculously unlucky by touching them and, as such, has isolated herself from other people. She’s about to end her life when she runs into Andy (Undead), an encounter that ends up saving her life and seriously traumatizing her.

She’s played by Moe Kahara, who, despite only being the in acting trade for about five years, has plenty of credits to her name, including Tomoe Inui in How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom. The English dub has her voiced by Jackie Lastra, who plays Xiangling in Genshin Impact.

Andy aka Undead – Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) / Ben Balmaceda (English)

Andy is not your typical hero – he’s brash and unpleasant and scares the living daylights out of Fuko when they first meet. But he can regenerate faster than Marvel’s Wolverine, so he’s not short on a useful skill. He also knows more about Fuko’s special skill than she does, having been hunted by an organization known as The Union. The Union wants to prevent “Negators,” people like Andy and Fuko, from unbalancing the world with their abilities. Andy, on the other hand, is looking to die (at least, at first) and thinks Fuko can help him with that.

His Japanese voice actor, Nakamura, will be familiar to anime and gaming fans since he’s been doing voice work for 20+ years. One of his most notable roles was as antagonist Joon-gi Han in Yakuza 6, not to be confused with the character of the same name in Yakuza 7. English dubber Ben Balmaceda doesn’t have quite as long a career, but he does get to put That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond on his CV.

Unlike Zom 100, the series revolves around just two characters, Andy and Fuko, while other characters drift in and out. Gena Chamber, for example, has been hunting Andy for a while, and her ability to stop time makes her basically immortal. But after episode 4, we don’t see her again.

Here, then, are the other characters in the series, along with their respective voice actors:

Apocalypse – Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese)

Billy Alfred – Rikiya Koyama (Japanese)

Boh – Reigo Yagamuchi (Japanese)

Chikara Shigeno – Ayamu Murase (Japanese)

Clothes / Clothy – Jun Fukushima (Japanese)

Creed Deckard – Hiroki Yasumoto (Japanese)

Feng Kowloon – Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese)

Fuko’s Grandfather – Ken Uo (Japanese) / Tony Oliver (English)

Gena Chamber – Aoi Yuuki (Japanese) / Amber Lee Connors (English)

Juiz – Mariya Ise (Japanese)

Ken – Makoto Koichi (Japanese)

Latla Mirah – Ikumi Hasegawa (English)

Mico Vorgeil – Miyari Nemoto (Japanese)

Mii – Kokoa Amano (Japanese)

Mui – Yui Ishikawa (Japanese)/ Emi Lo (English)

Nico Vorgeil – Kouji Yusa (Japanese)

Rip Tristan – Yuuki Kaji (Japanese)

Sean Datz – Kento Shiraishi (English)

Shen – Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Spoil – Nobuo Tobita (Japanese)

Tatiana – Rie Kugimiya (Japanese)

Top Bull Sparx – Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese)

Void – Kenji Nomura (Japanese) / Daniel Walton (English)

Those are all English dub actors and the voice cast for Undead Unluck. Depending on where you are, you should be able to catch the series on Disney or Hulu.