All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Zom 100

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead sees a beleaguered office worker and a host of other characters making the best of a zombie apocalypse. But who lends their voices to this show? Here are all the major actors and the voice cast for Zom 100.

Every Major Actor & Cast List for Zom 100

Zom 100 is available as either a subtitled Japanese language version or a dubbed English language version. At least, some of the episodes are — at the time of writing, only about half the episodes have English dubs, but we can expect Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, which stream the series in the West, to add more later. Whatever your preference, sub or dub, the series made our list of best anime of 2023, and you absolutely need to watch it.

So, for both the Japanese and in-the-works English version, here’s who voices the major cast.

Akira Tendo – Shūichirō Umeda (Japanese)/Zeno Robinson (English)

Akira Tendo is Zom 100’s protagonist. A young office worker, he joins a company thinking he’s going to make a difference or, at least, have a great time. He quickly discovers it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, so when the zombie apocalypse happens three years later, it’s a relief. That might seem like a stretch, but there’s a word in Japanese — Karōshi — for working yourself to death.

Tendo is voiced by Shūichirō Umeda in the Japanese original and Zeno Robinson in the English-language dub. Both Umeda and Robinson are prominent voice actors, having voiced a variety of shows. Robinson has also voiced several video game characters, including someone in the now-delisted Friday the 13th: The Game.

Kenichiro Ryuzaki – Makoto Furukawa (Japanese)/Xander Mobus (English)

Kenichiro Ryuzaki, or Kencho, is Akira’s friend from his rugby-playing days. His career was slightly less nightmarish than Akira’s, but he has aspirations outside the corporate world. He’s played by Makoto Furukawa in the sub and Xander Mobus in the dub. Both have a massive collection of voice-acting credits to their name.

Beatrix Amerhauser – Minami Takahashi (Japanese)/Laura Post (English)

Beatrix Amerhauser is a German student who’s seriously into Japanese culture. Although with the dead walking, Japan’s not what it used to be. She teams up with Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka in an effort to make the most of the apocalypse. She’s voiced by Minami Takahashi in the Japanese sub and Laura Post in the English dub. Post also played Harley Quinn in the second of Telltale’s episodic Batman games.

Shizuka Mikazuki – Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese)/Abby Trott (English)

Shizuka is a fellow survivor who outclasses Akira with her street (or zombie) smarts. Despite rolling her eyes at Akira upon meeting him, she’s a potential love interest… assuming she lives long enough. She’s voiced by Tomori Kusunoki in the sub and Abby Trott in the dub. Ace Attorney fans may recognize Trott as Maya Fey in Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice.

Those are the Zom 100‘s core cast, though Akira and company run into several other still-living characters on their journey. However, since this is a zombie series, you shouldn’t get too attached to them. Here are some of the additional characters, with the Japanese voice actor first and, where known, the English voice actor.

Akemi – Eriko Kadokura

– Eriko Kadokura Akikto Tendo – Yuko Sasaki/Jill Remez

– Yuko Sasaki/Jill Remez Anju – Kino Saikai

– Kino Saikai Ayumi – Arisa Sakuraba

– Arisa Sakuraba Gonzo Kosugi – Kenta Miyake/Jamieson K. Price

– Kenta Miyake/Jamieson K. Price Hikoemon Kongoji – Shigeru Chiba

– Shigeru Chiba Kanta Higurashi – Nobuhiko Okamoto/Bryce Papenbrook

– Nobuhiko Okamoto/Bryce Papenbrook Kurumi – Misako Tomioka/Emi Lo

– Misako Tomioka/Emi Lo Maki – Momo Asakura/Michelle Marie

– Momo Asakura/Michelle Marie Masaru Kumano – Naomi Kusumi/Richard Epcar

– Naomi Kusumi/Richard Epcar Mikio Kosaka – Shuuhei Sakaguchi/Keith Silverstein

– Shuuhei Sakaguchi/Keith Silverstein Naoki Atenbo – Kouji Takeda/Bill Rogers

– Kouji Takeda/Bill Rogers Reika – Youko Hikasa/Allegra Clark

– Youko Hikasa/Allegra Clark Saori Ohtori – Sora Amamiya/Lauren Landa

– Sora Amamiya/Lauren Landa Shigenobu Kurasugi – Seirou Ogino/Bill Millsap

– Seirou Ogino/Bill Millsap Shizuka’s Father – Naoya Uchida/Joe J. Thomas

– Naoya Uchida/Joe J. Thomas Shou – Mamoru Miyano/Stephen Fu

– Mamoru Miyano/Stephen Fu Sumire Kosaka – Sara Matsumoto/Jennifer Sun Bell

– Sara Matsumoto/Jennifer Sun Bell Takahashi – Shinya Takahashi/Jarred Kjack

– Shinya Takahashi/Jarred Kjack Teruo Tendo – Hiroyuki Kinoshita/Rick Zeffirelli

– Hiroyuki Kinoshita/Rick Zeffirelli Toko Kanbayashi – Manaka Iwami/Kate Clarke

– Manaka Iwami/Kate Clarke Tome – Kimiko Sato

– Kimiko Sato Yukari – Shion Wakayama Xanthe Huynh

You may recognize a few of those names and their voices. For example, alongside many other video games and anime, Keith Silverstein and Allegra Clark appeared in Street Fighter 6 as Dhalsim and Marisa, respectively. Speaking of fighting games, Jamieson K. Price is also Ermac/Jerrod in Mortal Kombat 1.

Those, then, are all the major actors and the voice cast for Zom 100 in both the English and Japanese language versions.