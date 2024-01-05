Delicious in Dungeon, aka Dungeon Meishi, from Mangaka Ryōko Kui, was a fantasy comedy manga running from 2019 to 2023. As we welcome 2024, Delicious in Dungeon‘s anime has premiered on Netflix. Here are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi).

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi)

Damien Haas as Laois

Many will know Damien Haas from his work at SMOSH. He’s been an excellent addition to the channel, bringing a lot of his anime love to many of his skits. Haas has several credits to his name, mainly in the video game space. He’s in Fire Emblem Heroes as Saul and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes as the male version of Shez. He’s also a part of the English dub of Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name as Agent Mushin. For fans of the Trails franchise, he will be the lead character in the upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak dub.

Emily Rudd as Marcille

If you’re an anime fan, you probably already know Emily Rudd at this point, as she brought the iconic character Nami to life in last year’s live-action interpretation of One Piece. She flies her geek flag high and has been an excellent ambassador for One Piece since becoming a part of this worldwide family. She was a part of Prime Video’s Hunters, as well as having a stint in Dynasty. She’s also been in the acclaimed Fear Street Trilogy that aired on Netflix in 2021. Seeing her name pop up in the cast for Delicious in Dungeon is a good sign.

Casey Mongillo as Chilchuck

Casey Mongillo is an impressive talent who has been a part of so many iconic properties. Their CV includes Pokémon, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mob Psycho 100, Tokyo Revengers, and Chainsaw Man, to name a small portion of their work. But perhaps their biggest role came in the shape of Shinji Ikari in the Netflix dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

SungWon Cho as Senshi

SungWon Cho is an American YouTuber as well as a professional actor. His comedic skits are legendary, and that is how he was discovered and got his first professional acting role in Apotheon. Since then, his career has gone from strength to strength. He’s been in Gen: Lock, Red vs. Blue, and he played Kage in Ranking of Kings, one of my personal favorites. He’s also been a part of countless video games, including Judgment as Tashiro and Fire Emblem Heroes as Darros. He was also in the brilliant BlackBerry with Jay Baruchel and Gleen Howerton.

Lisa Reimold as Falin

Lisa Reimold has been active as an actor since 2012. She’s been in Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise as Hinata Muki, and much like the rest of the cast, she is also a part of Fire Emblem Heroes, portraying Eitri. My favorite performance of hers is Carmilla in the acclaimed Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World.

Additional Voices in Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi)

Rounding out the cast of Delicious in Dungeon are Marin Miller and Mick Lauer as Namari and Shuro, respectively. Two seasoned actors who always bring their A-game to a project. They’re sure to add even more flavor to Delicious in Dungeon.