If you’re into wholesome shows that can turn on a dime, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is for you. Here are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for those looking to get into the series or just curious about who appears.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Mallorie Rodak as Frieren

Voicing the titular mage who was part of the party of heroes that defeated the Demon King is Mallorie Rodak, who may be best known as the High Elf Archer in Goblin Slayer. Her other credits include Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199, Fairy Tale, and Overlord.

Jill Harris as Fern

Learning the ways of magic and from Frieren and joining the elf on a new adventure is Fern, who is voiced by Jill Harris in the English dub of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Harris appeared alongside Rodak in Overlord, and she’s also voiced notable characters like Shino Sosaki in My Hero Academia and Noelle Silva in Black Clover.

Jordan Dash Cruz as Stark

The frontliner of the present-day party is Stark, who isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed but leads with his heart. He’s voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz in the English dub of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, who’s best known as Aoshi Tokiimysu in BLUELOCK. Cruz has also lent his voice talents to series like Attack on Titan and Spy x Family.

Clifford Chapin as Himmel

Arguably the most important character in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is Himmel the Hero, who is the reason Frieren begins her new journey. Voicing this crucial figure is Clifford Chapin, who will wrap up his stint as Connie Springer on Attack on Titan shortly. Chapin also voices Bakugo in the My Hero Academia English dub.

Jason Douglas as Heiter

A priest with a bit of a drinking problem, Heiter is another member of the party that took down the Demon King. The voice behind Heiter in the English dub is Jason Douglas, who has plenty of notable roles under his belt. He voices Beerus in Dragon Ball Super and Krieg in the Borderlands video game series.

Christopher Guerrero as Eisen

The final member of the original party is Eisen, who is voiced by Christopher Guerrero in the English dub of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Guerrero is another Overlord alum, voicing Ainz in the series. His other credits include Vinland Saga and BLUELOCK.