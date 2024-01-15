After years of torment, Ash from Pokémon has finally moved on to the other side, leaving us with Pokémon Horizons. So, with him gone, which actors appear in this new chapter? Here are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Pokémon Horizons.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Pokémon Horizons

Alejandra Reynoso as Liko

Liko is the show’s female lead, an all-new trainer ready to spend 25 years in pursuit of victory. She’s attending Indigo Academy and has a mysterious pendant that a few individuals have their eyes on. She’s played by Alejandra Reynoso, whose previous credits include G.I. Joe: Renegades, WinX Club, and more.

Anjali Kunapaneni as Roy

Roy, Liko’s partner-in-Pokémon, doesn’t appear until a few episodes in, but he’s also got an ancient artifact to safeguard. He’s played by Anjali Kunapaneni, who’s popped up in Street Fighter 6, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, and a handful of other games and shows.

Daman Mills as Amethio

Amethio is one of the show’s antagonists who, as one of the “Explorers,” wants to get his hands on both Liko’s pendant and Roy’s item, an ancient Poké Ball. Actor Daman Mills has plenty of voice-acting credits to his name, though Genshin Impact players may recognize him as Lyney.

Crispin Freeman as Professor Friede

With Professor Oak having left Pokémon alongside Ash, Professor Friede is one of the show’s leading Pokémon brains. He’s on frosty terms with Amethio, though having an airship at his disposal should give the professor an edge. Actor Crispin Freeman’s voice roles include kind-hearted badass Kaito in Judgement and Lost Judgement.

Faye Mata as Dot

Dot is a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers, Friede’s team of adventurers. She’s also secretly the Pokémon streamer known as Nidothing, though we’ve yet to get a “Nidothing apologizes for her terrible tweets” episode. Actor Faya Mata has previously appeared in Pokémon Journeys as Multa.

Every Voice Actor in the English Dub of Pokémon Horizons

While Liko and Roy are the stars of the show, there are plenty of other characters to lend their support or get in their way. Here’s a list of all the English voice cast members in Pokémon Horizons:

– Crispin Freeman Orla – Mara Junot

– Mara Junot Murdock – Major Attaway

– Major Attaway Mollie – Erica Mendez

– Erica Mendez Ludlow – Larry Kenney

– Faye Mata Dot’s Quaxly – Daman Mills

– Daman Mills Liko’s Sprigatito – Kira Buckland

– Kira Buckland Roy’s Fuecoco – Zeno Robinson

– Zeno Robinson Diana – Nancy Linari

– Daman Mills Onia – Lisa Ortiz

– Lisa Ortiz Spinel – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Hamber – Paul Mercier

– Paul Mercier Gibeon – David Kaye

– David Kaye Ann – Xanthe Huynh

– Xanthe Huynh Ann’s Oshawot t – Lisa Ortiz

t – Lisa Ortiz Zirc – Michael Schneider

You can expect more characters to appear as the series goes on, but right now, these are all English dub voice actors and the cast list for Pokémon Horizons.