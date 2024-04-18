Spice and Wolf Cast
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List For Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Jordan Althoff
Published: Apr 17, 2024 08:13 pm

Good news for Spice and Wolf fans, the English dub voice actors and cast have been revealed for the new anime, Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf. For those who have been with the franchise since the beginning, you will hear some familiar voices.

Spice and Wolf started as a light novel that was adapted first into a manga and then into an anime series in 2008. It tells the story of Lawrence, a traveling merchant trying to sell various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day while traveling he discovers a girl with the ears and tail of a wolf. She tells him her name is Holo and she is the Wise Wolf who brings bountiful harvests. Together, they go on a journey to find her homeland.

The English Dub Voice Actors for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

This isn’t the first time that the story of Holo and Lawrence is making it to the TV screen. The original 2008 run reached North American audiences in 2010 on the Funimation Channel. It got a second season, but the anime seemed to have skipped parts of the manga and light novel that revealed important parts of the story. Now the franchise is getting a new polish that will hopefully revitalize the fanbase and tell the entire story.

The light novel is still ongoing but hopefully, given the large gap between the start of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf and the light novel’s release in 2006, the anime developers won’t have to worry about catching up before the light novel ends. As long as they don’t skip parts of the story this time around, I don’t think they have too much to worry about.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf has Holo’s and Lawrence’s original voice actors from the first anime adaptation returning. Joining them is a great cast that long-time English dub watchers will recognize and enjoy.

CharacterVoice Actor
HoloBrina Palencia
LawrenceJ. Michael Tatum
YareiAustin Tindle
MyuriEmi Lo
Village ChiefDoug Jackson
Additional VoicesDaniel Van Thomas, Charles Nguyen, Ben Stegmair

The crew that will be supporting the voice actors and helping make the English dub are the following.

  • Voice Director: Michelle Rojas
  • Producer: Samantha Herek
  • Adaptation: Matthew Greenbaum
  • Mixer: Matt Grounds
  • Engineer: Jamal Roberson

For more anime content, check out all the Spring 2024 Dub releases on Crunchyroll.

Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.