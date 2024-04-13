2024 spring dub
All Spring 2024 English Dubs Releasing on Crunchyroll

It’s the Spring season on Crunchyroll which means new and returning anime are being announced. While there is a big lineup of anime on the way, only some will be getting the English Dub treatment. So, here are all Spring 2024 English Dubs coming to Crunchyroll.

The Dub versus Sub debate has been ongoing since anime was first translated into English for Western audiences. Thankfully that debate has lessened over the years thanks to the increase in quality with English Dubs. And thanks to the increase in quality, more anime is getting translated which means I can now watch anime and clean my house at the same time.

List of 2024 Spring English Dub Anime for Crunchyroll

that time i got reincarnated as a slime season 3
Image via Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has announced the list of anime that will be getting an English Dub version this 2024 Spring. Here’s that list. Not all release dates have been announced but we will continue to update as more information comes forth.

AnimeRelease Date
A Condition Called LoveTBA
An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf BrideTBA
Black Butler -Public School Arc-TBA
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat PowersTBA
Date A Live VTBA
Gods’ Games We PlayApril 1 @ 6:30 a.m. PT
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical AbilityTBA
Kaiju No. 8April 13 @ 8:30 a.m. PT
Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3TBA
Lain-Back Camp Season 3TBA
Mushoku Tenssei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2TBA
My Hero Academia Season 7May 4 @ 2:30 a.m. PT
RE:MonsterApril 1 @ 8:30 a.m. PT
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise WolfTBA
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3TBA
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3TBA
Vampire DormitoryTBA
Viral HitTBA

There were a couple of Spring 2024 anime added to the general season lineup that will be getting Dubs but were not added to the specific Dub list for Spring 2024. These are Wind Breaker and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. Hopefully, Dub fans will not have to wait too long for the English versions to be released.

There are also a few continuing anime that are getting English Dubs including Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc, Chibi Maruko-Chan, and Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy– Season 2. A Dub release date has not been announced for Chibi Maruko-Chan.

Those are all Spring 2024 English Dubs set to release on Crunchyroll. For more anime information, check out which of the soccer anime is worth watching.

Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.