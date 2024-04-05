One of the most popular sports to continually get new anime is soccer. With over 50 anime for sports anime fans to watch, which ones come out on top? Here are the best soccer anime ranked.

Best Soccer Anime Ranked

Sports anime is a widely popular genre, with more sports being added to the roster, like figure skating and gymnastics. However, one of the two most popular sports seen in the genre is soccer. The subgenre is so popular that anime that have nothing to do with sports, like One Piece and Conan, have taken a piece of that sweet sports anime pie. With many titles flooding the scene, some are more worthy of a binge-watch.

5. Days

Image via MAPPA

Days follows Tsukushi Tsukamoto, a weak and clumsy high schooler who doesn’t have any talent except his will to keep on running. After a chance encounter with another freshman, Jin Kazama, he joins the school soccer team. He soon finds out that the soccer team is famous nationwide, but despite his lack of talent, he finds his place within the team.

This is a great soccer anime with a lot of lovable characters. The main character isn’t a specially talented player, nor does he have any hidden talents. He’s just determined, and that trait gains him the respect of the team and motivates them to keep going. It’s an anime anyone could enjoy. While the anime doesn’t cover the whole story, a tragedy, the Days manga is complete.

4. The Knight in the Area

Image via Shin-Ei Animation

Brothers Suguru and Kakeru Aizawa both have a passion for soccer. While Suguru shows his abilities by becoming a soccer prodigy, Kakeru falls behind, living in his brother’s shadow. That is until a tragic accident strikes them, leaving Suguru dead and Kakeru with his brother’s transplanted heart. Kakeru’s goal then becomes to achieve his brother’s dream of winning the World Cup.

The Knight in the Arena is one of the sports anime that has stuck with me since watching it years ago. It explores more topics like grief and complicated sibling relationships, not just teamwork. This is a must-watch for those who love a good soccer anime to get lost in.

3. Giant Killing

Image via Studio Deen

Giant Killing takes its own unique twist to the sports anime genre by following not a player but the coach of the team. Tatsumi Takeshi takes over as the new coach of East Tokyo United, a team that is quickly losing the faith of its fans. It’s up to him to lead the team against the odds to restore ETU’s honor and morale.

While the anime is a short 26 episodes, the manga has been ongoing since 2007, leaving fans with plenty of content to enjoy. It won the 34th Kodansha Manga Award for Best General Manga award. For those who like an older protagonist, Giant Killing is one to watch.

2. Blue Lock

Image via Eight Bit

Blue Lock is one of the newest soccer anime to join the lineup, and it came out kicking hard. Gone is the classic underdog team that beats the odds and wins. In its place is the idea of the individual, the next star of the team. Talented soccer players are invited to a program called Blue Lock to find Japan’s next egoist striker. Those who fail will never get to play for Japan, and only one will make it to the end.

This is one of the most unique soccer anime and manga. It creatively makes the story about the individual instead of the team, something I didn’t think was possible for a team sport. Every episode will leave fans wondering if their favorite character is going to make it. It has plot twists around every corner, making it one of the more intense sports anime.

1. Captain Tsubasa

Image via Tsuchida Production

Captain Tsubasa is the oldest soccer anime on this list, but it continues to hold its title as “The Soccer Anime.” The story starts with Tsubasa, an 11-year-old who is destined to play soccer after holding a soccer ball between himself and an oncoming car to soften the hit, walking away like nothing happened. Born with amazing talent, Tsubasa goes on to dominate the soccer world.

Captain Tsubasa was originally released in the 1980s and has since gained sequels and reboots, with the latest coming in 2018. It is a classic and one that helped shape the soccer anime genre. Everyone should give this one a chance if they wish to dive into the soccer anime world.

And those are the best soccer anime ranked. For more sports anime content, find out if the ever-popular volleyball anime Haikyuu!! has reached its end.

