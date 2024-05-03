Marcille in a frog suit
Will There Be a Dungeon Meshi Season 2?

Published: May 3, 2024

Dungeon Meshi, or Delicious in Dungeon in the West, has become one of the most talked about shows of the year. But as the show’s first season begins to draw to a close, the question will inevitably come up if Dungeon Meshi is getting a Season 2. 

Will There Be a Dungeon Meshi Season 2?

This image is part of an article about whether there will be a Dungeon Meshi Season 2.

When the series began, Dungeon Meshi was centered around a small group of adventurers, led by a human named Laios, on a quest to rescue his sister from the stomach of a red dragon at the bottom of a dungeon. Near the halfway point of the first season, the party, which included the half-elf mage Marcille, the halfling Chilchuck, and the dwarf Senshi, found Laios’s sister Falin, and she fell under the control of the ruler of the dungeon, the Mad Mage, ensuring that their quest was far from over. 

As far as a second season is concerned, it seems likely that Dungeon Meshi will get another outing. For starters, there’s still plenty of source material for the show to adapt. The manga has 14 volumes, and the anime adaptation seems most likely to adapt seven or eight volumes by the time the first season concludes. With that in mind, it seems very likely that a second season will adapt the remaining volumes of the manga, most likely in another two cour season of 24 episodes.

That being said, a second season has not been announced at the time of writing. Typically, new seasons of an anime are not announced until the conclusion of the current season, so if an announcement is going to be made, it will most likely be when the first season ends in June. Given that Netflix has gone through the effort to simuldub the series, something that is still a rarity in the modern-day anime streaming age, the streamer seems happy to have another anime hit under their belt, joining the ranks of other series like Pluto, Devilman Crybaby, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

If I was a betting man, which I am, I say that a Season 2 of Dungeon Meshi is more a question of when than if.

Dungeon Meshi is streaming now on Netflix.

Delicious in Dungeon
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.