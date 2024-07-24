Lacoste X One Piece: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date

One Piece is getting a fresh fashion collab with Lacoste. These anime fashion collabs are likely to sell out quickly, so you’ll want to be ready to hit that add-to-cart button the second you can. Here are the details on when are where to buy Lacoste X One Piece.

The official Lacoste and One Piece collaboration is set to release in Japan on Friday, August 2. At the time of publishing, there is no date for the items to be released globally, however, once we have confirmation of this happening we will update this article to reflect the news.

Where To Buy Lacoste X One Piece

Japan’s release for these products will first happen in Lacoste stores, however, the products will be made available online on Aug. 6. That means it will be possible for purchasers overseas to buy these items from Japan with the use of external shipping services.

As usual, these items are likely to show up on resale websites after their Japanese release at a markup, so we’d suggest waiting and buying them from official channels when made available.

All Lacoste X One Piece Items

Product Price Colors One Piece Crocodile Logo T-Shirt $91 White / Black One Piece Crocodile Logo Cap $77 Black One Piece Crocodile Logo Socks $21 White / Black One Piece Crocodile Character T-Shirt $91 White / Black One Piece Door Back Print T-Shirt $98 White / Black One Piece Door Back Print Hoodie $210 Black One Piece Crocodile Logo Embroidered Shirt $140 White / Black / Green

The following prices were first reported by One Esports and are converted from Japanese Yen to USD.

If the collaboration comes to the West then the table will be updated to reflect the prices for buyers in the United States. Hopefully, One Piece fans across the world won’t need to wait long before they get their own chance to own these unique items.

