All English Voice Actors in Honkai: Star Rail

In typical RPG fashion, Honkai: Star Rail features a large cast for its sci-fi story, which means a chance some of them will sound familiar. If you’re trying to pick where you’ve heard one of their voices before, we’re here to help with a handy list of all the voice actors for the English dub of Honkai: Star Rail.

Who Plays Which Characters in Honkai: Star Rail ?

Let’s preface this by noting that while the protagonist has limited customization options and though you occasionally get dialog options, the main character is voiceless. The same isn’t true for anyone else, though, so here’s who’s who in the zoo:

Kafka – Cheryl Texiera

Silver Wolf – Melissa Fahn

March 7th – Skyler Davenport

Dan Heng – Nicholas Leung

Himeko – Cia Court

Welt – Corey Landis

Arlan – Dani Chambers



Asta – Felecia Angelle

Herta – PJ Mattson

Gepard – Bryson Baugus

Bronya – Madeline Reiter

Seele – Molly Zhang

Clara & Svarog – Emily Sun & D.C. Douglas

Jing Yuan – Alejandro Saab

Yanqing – Amber May

Bailu – Su Ling Chan

Tingyun – Laci Morgan

Many of the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail are veterans, with plenty of credits in video games, anime, and sometimes live-action.

Silver Wolf’s Melissa Fahn is one of the most prolific, with a work history stretching back to the early 1990s and including iconic roles like Radical Ed from Cowboy Bebop and Gaz Membrane in Invader Zim.

Meanwhile, Skyler Davenport as March 7th backs up recent roles in Final Fantasy VII Remake as minor character Sarah, and Lost Judgment where she played Akane.

Another voice that’s likely to tickle the memory is Jing Yuan’s Alejandro Saab. He plays Einar in the Netflix dub of Vinland Saga, as well as making appearances in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, God of War Ragnarok, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, among many others.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. From what we’ve seen so far, all the English voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail do a great job of bringing their characters to life in a way that’s very much in keeping with the anime stylings of the game. That’s definitely a point in its favor if you’re thinking about diving in, and if you do, make sure to check out our full range of guides.