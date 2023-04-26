Can you customize your character in Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest project from HoYoverse, the studio behind the wildly popular Genshin Impact. Set in a stunning sci-fi universe, this anime-styled role-playing and turn-based strategy game is already making a splash with its unique characters, well crafted and interesting combat, and intriguing story. Genshin Impact was light on ways to customize your character, focusing instead on pre-determined characters; is Honkai: Star Rail the same?

Are There Any Customization Options For Your Character in Honkai: Star Rail ?

The first 5 – 10 minutes of Honkai: Star Rail is a tutorial, but then you’ll reach a moment where you unlock your main character. You’ll be able to choose their gender from male and female and provide them a name of your choosing, but that’s the extent of what you’re able to customize about the character.

Whether male or female, they will already have a set appearance, outfit, voice, and combat style — so not much customizing there. Luckily, the character designs are actually really cool and look great, so there’s not much to complain about. I love that my character gets a futuristic baseball bat weapon to batter enemies with their flashy Stardust Ace Ultimate. Some games thrive on character customization, but Honkai: Star Rail is one that doesn’t need it to succeed.

While you can’t customize the looks or other features of your character, it’s still an RPG, which means stats, level-ups, and items.

In Honkai: Star Rail you have Light Cones, which can be equipped and upgraded to provide powerful stat bonuses based on the character’s type. You can also use resources to level Light Cones up and improve their bonuses.

There are also Traces, which serve as the main skill tree progression. Leveling up will unlock nodes that you can improve, providing you have the required resources.

Finally, there are Eidolons, which are powerful passive abilities. Though they require rare items to unlock, you can gain quite the boost to your characters stats.

At this stage, that’s all there is in terms of options to customize your character in Honkai: Star Rail. While you can’t alter much about the look of your main character, they are quite cool as they are and there are plenty of ways to customize how they tackle combat through Light Cones, Traces, and Eidolons.