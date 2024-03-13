All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards

The Fortnite Lantern Fest is back, and players can celebrate the return of the event by visiting the new Lantern Fest Oasis Island. Here’s how you can join in and claim some extra XP goodies.

When is Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024?

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 starts on March 10 at 12 PM EST and will run until April 10 at 12 PM EST. After the event ends, players will no longer be able to complete the Lantern Fest quests.

How To Participate in Lantern Fest 2024

To jump into the fun of Lantern Fest 2024, players will need to visit the Lantern Fest Oasis creative island. The island code for Lantern Fest Oasis is 5629-9147-3382. Here’s how to get to it:

From the main menu, select the search icon to enter the map code

Enter 5629-9147-3382 and select Lanter Fest Oasis from the list of options

From the main menus, select Private or Public server Some quests can only be completed with other players

Ready Up to launch into the map and participate in quests

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards

While quests in the past have offered free cosmetic rewards, Lantern Fest 2024 only offers XP as a reward. There is a lot of XP to go around, but that just means the quests are a bit tougher. If you want to get further in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass, Lantern Fest 2024 quests are for you!

Quest Reward Finish Arena Challenges XP Finish Arcade Challenges XP Find All 4 Lanterns 100 Coins per Lantern Finish All 4 Riddles XP & 100 Coins per Riddle Prepare The Dining Table 10k – 30k XP per Set Complete

Not all quests are available at the time of writing. A new quest will unlock each day, whether it be another Riddle, Hidden Lanter, or item you can buy from the Bazaar.