All Game Awards 2024 Winners, and Game of the Year

It’s gaming’s biggest night, as some would have you believe. The Game Awards 2024 took place on the evening of Dec. 12, 2024, with plenty of exciting categories to get through. Here’s the full list of winners and nominees for every category in The Game Awards 2024, including the GOTY.

All Game Awards 2024 Winners and Nominees

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Ongoing Game

WINNER: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Narrative

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Independent Game

WINNER: Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Mobile Game

WINNER: Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

Pokemon TCG Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

WINNER: Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

WINNER: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

WINNER: Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Best Debut Indie Game

WINNER: Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Family Game

WINNER: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sports/Racing Game

WINNER: EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

WINNER: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Multiplayer Game

WINNER: Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Most Anticipated Game

WINNER: Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design

WINNER: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

WINNER: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Games for Impact

WINNER: Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Community Support

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

WINNER: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

WINNER: League of Legends (Riot Games)

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Player

WINNER: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

WINNER: T1 (League of Legends)

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Best Adaptation

WINNER: Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

