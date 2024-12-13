Forgot password
All Game Awards 2024 Winners, and Game of the Year

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 11:33 pm

It’s gaming’s biggest night, as some would have you believe. The Game Awards 2024 took place on the evening of Dec. 12, 2024, with plenty of exciting categories to get through. Here’s the full list of winners and nominees for every category in The Game Awards 2024, including the GOTY.

Table of contents

All Game Awards 2024 Winners and Nominees

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

  • WINNER: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Ongoing Game

  • WINNER: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Narrative

  • WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Independent Game

  • WINNER: Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Mobile Game

  • WINNER: Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

  • WINNER: Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
  • Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

  • WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best RPG

  • WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

  • WINNER: Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Best Debut Indie Game

  • WINNER: Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Family Game

  • WINNER: Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • WINNER: EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
  • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • WINNER: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
  • Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Multiplayer Game

  • WINNER: Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Most Anticipated Game

  • WINNER: Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Best Art Direction

  • WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

  • WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design

  • WINNER: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

Games for Impact

  • WINNER: Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
  • Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Community Support

  • WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • WINNER: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Content Creator of the Year

  • WINNER: CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • WINNER: League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Player

  • WINNER: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • WINNER: T1 (League of Legends)
  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Best Adaptation

  • WINNER: Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
  • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)
