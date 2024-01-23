Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Is a Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride [Review]

While playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and planning this review, I found myself often thinking about Ted Lasso. Specifically, I spent a great deal of time reflecting on how the latter seemingly became an overnight sensation.

Yes, Ted Lasso is a very well-written comedy (for the most part), but I think, in some ways, it appeals to folks because it was a story about being kind and why that’s important. If that was the aim of Ted Lasso, then Infinite Wealth takes it one step further and delivers a story about why being kind, genuine, and loving to everyone around isn’t just good – it’s badass. Like a Dragon has garnered a reputation for being one of the most whacky franchises in the video game industry, and while Infinite Wealth embraces those zany antics more than any other installment, it also offers players an excellent combat system, compelling progression, and just a little too much melodrama for my taste. Brace yourself for a lengthy Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review – there’s plenty to unpack here.

As a brief catch-up, here’s the pitch: Ichiban Kasuga, the current protagonist of the Like a Dragon franchise after developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio effectively rebooted the series in 2020, is trying to live an honest life when everything goes wrong, prompting him to take a trip to Hawaii to learn more about his past. That’s a SUPER vague description of a plot that’s more layered and dense than a 500-page Warhammer 40K novel, but to say any more would be delving into spoilers. Throughout Ichiban’s adventure, he becomes embroiled in a grand conspiracy of Yakuza clans, secret government conspiracies, and even a cult. Or, as the Like a Dragon series would describe it, another Tuesday.

If I Can Dream

The narrative itself is gigantic, stretching over two continents at times and encompassing more supporting characters than a Shakespearian epic. While it’s entirely possible to play Infinite Wealth without having any background knowledge of the previous games in the series, I STRONGLY advise against that. Without at least an understanding of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, most of the nuance of the narrative is completely lost; it constantly refers back to previous events and characters’ actions, and while there’s a handy character profile section to browse if you’re lost, the detail on hand isn’t enough to appreciate the intricacies of a plot that’s still somehow one of the most straightforward in the franchise.

Having said that, despite its pace lagging at times due to some sections of necessary downtime, the characters at its core keep even the slowest story beats pumping. Ichiban Kasuga remains one of my all-time favorite protagonists. His enthusiasm and drive to make the world a better place for everyone remains a core aspect of the story, one that’s realized with some exceptional voice acting and excellent writing. The melodrama is thick, but if you’ve played any of these games before, then you’d be a fool for expecting otherwise. Every other character surrounding Ichiban is similarly excellent, as both new and returning party members comprise the rest of the cast. Adachi will always have my vote for Best Cop, while newcomer Chitose lends a fantastic sense of youth and sass to a group that’s certainly not all that in touch with the younger generations.

Yet the standout, as always, is Kazuma Kiryu. Having served as the hero of nearly every other game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, he becomes a prominent member of Ichiban’s party before going off and forming his own group. Fans of the Dragon of Dojima will be pleased to know that he acts as Infinite Wealth‘s secondary protagonist, and a good chunk of the game is dedicated to his arc. Without going into spoilers, Kiryu is forced to confront his legacy of violence and his role in maintaining the Yakuza while also trying to make amends for the people he’s both intentionally and accidentally hurt. While he’s still about as emotive as an oyster, his presence is felt throughout. There’s even an entire collect-a-thon side quest dedicated to reminiscing over his previous adventures, a wonderful touch for anyone who’s spent any time with Yakuza. Ichiban may be the star of Infinite Wealth, but Kiryu is the unspoken hero, carrying the gravitas of a fallen god just trying to pass his legacy onto someone he thinks will do a better job than him.

A Little Less Conversation

With all that gushing out the way, it’s fair to ask the other big question: What do you actually do in Infinite Wealth? Well, a little bit of everything, really. Like a Dragon has always presented players with myriad mini-games and side-quests, and that’s no different in Hawaii. The customary Karaoke makes a return (with some BANGER tracks), as do other staples like the batting cage and Shogi, but the new additions truly elevate these mini-games above the level of distraction. Dondoko Island is, effectively, a small version of Animal Crossing, one that allows players to clean up and customize an abandoned resort with craftable furniture, harvestable resources, and unique challenges. It’s more fleshed out than it has any right to be; I wouldn’t be surprised if players reached this point in the campaign and progressed no further, becoming wrapped up in all their chores. Having said that, I didn’t take to Dondoko Island as much as I thought I would. The controls are fiddly, to say the least, and while it’s a novel idea, the gimmick wore off faster than I anticipated, largely because I wasn’t keen on grinding out resources in a Like a Dragon game.

The other major addition, and one that I deeply sank into, is the Sujimon League. Expanding on the Sujimon collecting system of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players can now capture and train the various creeps and criminals they encounter and pit them against other trainers. Ethics aside, it’s a simple yet markable tactical game of rock-paper-scissors where party composition makes or breaks your chances of progressing to the higher levels of the League. Again, it’s so much deeper than it as any right to be: There’s an evolution system for Sujimon that grows strong enough, a gacha mini-game for unlocking powerful additions to the team, and even a ranking placement that determines your progress. Hell, Ichiban needs to defeat “The Discreet Four” to take on the Sujimon Champion and claim the League for himself. The scale is ridiculous, and I’m embarrassed by how long I spent training my team of weirdos. It’s all just so ridiculous that it’s impossible not to have fun.

That is really the recurring theme of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as evidenced by its combat system. All the strange sequences from the previous game make a return, including a roster of zany Poundmates that serve as summons. Having said that, its combat largely feels the same as it did in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which isn’t necessarily a complaint. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right? If you didn’t enjoy the turn-based antics of the previous game, you won’t find much to enjoy in Infinite Wealth, even though Kiryu’s ultimate allows him to effectively activate the brawl-em-up combat system of early Yakuza games, which is a really fun touch.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn’t going to be for everyone. The narrative is so large that it can’t help but trip over its slower moments, the writing is hammy, and the visuals aren’t exactly up to scratch compared to many other AAA releases. Yet, none of that matters when you take into consideration what this game is trying to offer players. No other game, or even piece of media, in my opinion, is able to effectively juggle its tone quite as well as Like a Dragon. You’ll start off laughing at a lobster being hurled into battle alongside her hermit crab girlfriend with the power of a nuclear warhead to shedding a tear at a man filled with regret and shame trying to create a better future for those whom he’s come to come family. It’s a strange little window into what can happen when art is created with passion and unwavering commitment to a vision, and I’m genuinely glad that it exists, especially since it allows me to start my review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth by reaffirming its own message that being kind is one of the most badass things a person can do with their very limited time on Earth.

And that’s out review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. A review code for the PC version of the game was provided by the publisher.