All Gaming Platforms for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lets you continue the story of rogue Jedi Cal Kestis, one of the few survivors of Order 66. When the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was released, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S weren’t around, and now the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are firmly on the way out. If you’re wondering about all the gaming platforms where Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available, here’s what you need to know.

What Platforms Can You Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2019, with a next-gen version coming a little further down the line. However, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has skipped last-gen consoles entirely.

Instead, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The original skipped the Nintendo Switch, and while Switch owners can play some more demanding games via the cloud (Resident Evil Village for example), Survivor isn’t coming to the Switch.

So, if you played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and were counting on it landing on those same platforms, you’re out of luck. It’s possible that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may later be available via Xbox’s cloud gaming service, but that’s not an option at launch. However, there is still a way to play it via subscription.

In summary, all the gaming platforms that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on are the most recent PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. If you are going to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, though, be sure to check if your machine meets the minimum requirements.