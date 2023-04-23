Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on EA Play?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor challenges you to take on the Empire as Jedi Knight and new-beard-grower Cal Kestis. But do you need to pay full price to step into Cal’s shoes for his new adventure? Or can you save the galaxy for a discount? After all, publisher EA has its own game subscription service. To answer in short, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on EA Play, but that’s not the whole story.

Here’s What You Need To Know About Playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Via Subscription.

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on EA’s subscription service, the bad news is that it’s only available on the premium tier, EA Play Pro. That means you’ll have to subscribe to the higher tier if you want to play it without paying full price.

Secondly, EA Play Pro is, currently, only available on PC. EA Play is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate but EA Play Pro is not. Nor is the service available separately on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

Might it come to consoles in the future? It’s possible, but EA has said nothing to that effect. So, if you want to play the newest Star Wars for cheap, you’ll need to subscribe to EA Play Pro on PC.

How Much Does EA Play Pro Cost?

EA Play Pro costs $14.99 a month which, for access to the lightsaber swinging action plus all the other games on the service, isn’t bad. After all, the full game will cost you $69.99. If you can finish it in under a month, the cost of EA Play Pro represents a big saving.

Before you make that leap, though, you should check out the game’s minimum PC requirements. They may be a little higher than you think.

So, on the subject of whether Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on EA Play, the answer is yes — but only on EA Play Pro.