Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Heartkelp Sprout Locations in Another Crab’s Treasure

More hearts means more health
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 12:00 pm

To survive the relentless sea menaces in Another Crab’s Treasure, Kril makes use of every Hearthkelp Sprout he manages to find. These small weeds increase the maximum amount of Heartkelp Pods he can carry at once, so make sure to find them all!

Recommended Videos

Another Crab’s Treasure Heartkelp Sprout Locations

There are 6 Heartkelp Sprouts in the game, and they are all scattered around different areas as you progress through your sea journey. Each of them increases your maximum Hearthkelp limit by one (to a maximum of 9), which helps immensely as bosses start hitting harder the more you advance through the game.

1 – Moonsnail Caves

  • Another Crab's Treasure Heartkelp Sprout 1 Extra
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Another Crab's Treasure Heartkelp Sprout 1
    Screenshot by The Escapist

Use the floating platform next to the orange scissors to reach the top, then Jump + Swim + air attack to make your way to the Sprout.

2 – New Carcinia

The Prawn Shop in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist

Bought in the Prawn Shop for 5000 Microplastics. Available as soon as the Treasure Hunt begins.

3 – The Sands Between

  • Map location of a specific place in Another Crab's Treasure
    Use the Mantis Punch here | Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Heartkelp Sprout location in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Map location for a hearthkelp sprout in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist

Available once you get the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Head to the eastern portion of The Sands Between and use it on the Umami block blocking the way to reach the Secluded Ridge zone. The Heartkelp is guarded by a huge hammer-using Crab next to the Ridge Overlook teleport.

4 – The Sands Between

  • A place to use your Adaptation in Another Crab's Treasure
    This is the crab you’re looking for | Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Map location for a hearthkelp sprout in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Heartkelp Sprout location in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you obtain the Eelectrocute Adaptation from Flotsam Vale, return to Flotsam Runoff teleport and head straight until you see a metal crab. Use the Adaptation on it to lift a bridge to a new area, where you can find the Heartkelp to the east side.

Related: Another Crab’s Treasure Brings a Charming Yet Shallow Undersea Journey

5 – The Unfathom

  • Where to use your hook to grab an item in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Heartkelp Sprout location in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Map location for a hearthkelp sprout in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist

After passing through the purple LEDs next to the Hermit’s Plateau save point, climb your way up instead of following through the drain. The Kelp is found inside a shell chest guarded by two enemies on the top.

6 – Carcinia, the Bleached City

  • Where to go to grab the final Heartkelp in Another Crab's Treasure
    Use the can to form a platform and start jumping! | Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Heartkelp Sprout location in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Map location for a hearthkelp sprout in Another Crab's Treasure
    Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to the Lookout Tower teleport and backtrack for a while until you find the seafoam cans. Use them to form your path to where the Heartkelp is hidden. This involves some rather complicated platforming, so be careful with your Microplastics!

Your Heartkelps are more powerful the more health you have, and certain Stowaways will also increase their effectiveness. But having extra heals won’t be enough if you can’t keep yourself alive and kicking, so make sure to grab some Bloodstar Limbs too!

Post Tag:
Another Crab's Treasure
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Save in Fallout 76
Fallout 76 Save
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Save in Fallout 76
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Location Guide)
Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Location Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How To Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update On PS5
fallout 4 ps5 update
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update On PS5
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Save in Fallout 76
Fallout 76 Save
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Save in Fallout 76
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Location Guide)
Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Location Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How To Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update On PS5
fallout 4 ps5 update
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update On PS5
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 25, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.