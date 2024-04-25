All Heartkelp Sprout Locations in Another Crab’s Treasure

To survive the relentless sea menaces in Another Crab’s Treasure, Kril makes use of every Hearthkelp Sprout he manages to find. These small weeds increase the maximum amount of Heartkelp Pods he can carry at once, so make sure to find them all!

Another Crab’s Treasure Heartkelp Sprout Locations

There are 6 Heartkelp Sprouts in the game, and they are all scattered around different areas as you progress through your sea journey. Each of them increases your maximum Hearthkelp limit by one (to a maximum of 9), which helps immensely as bosses start hitting harder the more you advance through the game.

1 – Moonsnail Caves

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Use the floating platform next to the orange scissors to reach the top, then Jump + Swim + air attack to make your way to the Sprout.

2 – New Carcinia

Screenshot by The Escapist

Bought in the Prawn Shop for 5000 Microplastics. Available as soon as the Treasure Hunt begins.

3 – The Sands Between

Use the Mantis Punch here | Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Available once you get the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Head to the eastern portion of The Sands Between and use it on the Umami block blocking the way to reach the Secluded Ridge zone. The Heartkelp is guarded by a huge hammer-using Crab next to the Ridge Overlook teleport.

4 – The Sands Between

This is the crab you’re looking for | Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you obtain the Eelectrocute Adaptation from Flotsam Vale, return to Flotsam Runoff teleport and head straight until you see a metal crab. Use the Adaptation on it to lift a bridge to a new area, where you can find the Heartkelp to the east side.

5 – The Unfathom

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After passing through the purple LEDs next to the Hermit’s Plateau save point, climb your way up instead of following through the drain. The Kelp is found inside a shell chest guarded by two enemies on the top.

6 – Carcinia, the Bleached City

Use the can to form a platform and start jumping! | Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to the Lookout Tower teleport and backtrack for a while until you find the seafoam cans. Use them to form your path to where the Heartkelp is hidden. This involves some rather complicated platforming, so be careful with your Microplastics!

Your Heartkelps are more powerful the more health you have, and certain Stowaways will also increase their effectiveness. But having extra heals won’t be enough if you can’t keep yourself alive and kicking, so make sure to grab some Bloodstar Limbs too!

