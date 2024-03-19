All Hidden Achievements & Trophies in Stardew Valley 1.6

Stardew Valley 1.6 is a massive update to one of the most beloved cozy farming games on the market, and with an update of this size, players can expect to see a few new achievements. There is already a ton to do in Stardew Valley for those in pursuit of Perfection, but now you can add eight more tasks to that list.

All 8 New Achievements in Stardew Valley 1.6

According to the official Patch Notes for Stardew Valley 1.6, there are eight new achievements for players to complete. They include new events, facilities, and NPCs, so if you don’t want to be spoiled on the new content, we recommend averting your eyes now!

Achievement Task Well Read Read every book Two Thumbs Up See a movie Blue Ribbon Get 1st place in the Stardew Valley Fair competition An Unforgettable Soup Delight the Governor (Luau) Good Neighbors Help your forest neighbors grow their family Danger In The Deep Reach the bottom of the ‘dangerous’ mines Infinite Power Obtain the most powerful weapon. Perfection Reach the summit.

You may notice that some of these achievements refer to content that was in the game before the 1.6 update. The Luau and Movie Theater were both accessible pre-1.6, as was achieving perfection. However, seeing as Update 1.6 may be the last batch of content we receive for Stardew Valley, some of the requirements for these achievements may have changed.

The Movie Theatre requires the Community Center to be completed. but there could be new boxes or items you need to complete the center. The same goes for Perfection. With new NPCs and items, it’s likely that the goal line has been moved, making it even more difficult to 100% the entire game.