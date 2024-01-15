All Hidden Chest Locations and Solutions in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

During your adventures through Mount Qaf, you’ll find several square pedestals on the ground that clearly denote treasure of some sort. Each contains a hidden chest, and this guide covers all nine of them in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Each of them requires you and Sargon to solve a little environmental puzzle to reveal the treasure within; however, these chests are also part of an endgame quest called The Architect. To begin this quest, head east of the Night Temple fast travel point and speak to the woman there.

Note that it isn’t really worth bothering with these chests until you’re almost finished the game, as some of them require abilities earned near the end of the adventure.

How to Find and Solve All Hidden Chests in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Hidden Chest #1

This chest is located west of The Haven and east of the Goddess Statue in the Lower City. Aim and shoot an arrow in the direction the two statues are facing to reveal the chest.

Hidden Chest #2

This chest is slightly southwest of the Forest Ruins fast travel point in the Soma Tree; however, it’s actually located within the Hyrcanian Forest not far west of the Lower City. Cut all the patches of purple grass on the surrounding platforms to reveal the chest.

Hidden Chest #3

The third chest is located near the entrance to the Sacred Archives, southeast of the Sacred Archives fast travel point and west of the entrance from the Lower City. Simply crouch on the small glyph where none of the crazed alchemists are standing to make the chest spawn. If the alchemists aren’t there, rest at a Wak-Wak tree and return to the area.

Hidden Chest #4

You won’t be able to get this chest until later in the game after obtaining the Fabric of Time ability. It’s in the Tower of Silence, along a long bridge. Move until the perspective puzzle is whole, without any cracks, and stand still for a second to make the chest appear.

Hidden Chest #5

This chest is by far the most involved in the game. Found south and slightly west of the Sentinel’s Road fast travel point in the Pit of Eternal Sands, you’ll have to use the Dimensional Claw ability to capture a statue enemy — which looks exactly like the other statues in the room — from the Upper City. There’s one located southwest of the Night Temple fast travel point. Bring the statue enemy back to the chest room and set it free between the two crushing pillars. Once dead, the chest will appear.

Hidden Chest #6

This chest is in the Sunken Harbor in the farthest southeast corner from the Pirate Village fast travel point. It requires hopping into a well to reach. Throw your Chakram at the Xs and Os game board in the background to make three Os in a row and the chest will spawn. However, it’s a Mimic, so get ready for a fight.

Hidden Chest #7

This chest is located west of the Soma Tree fast travel point and requires the Dimensional Claw ability. To solve the puzzle and reveal the chest, read the riddle on the nearby tablet and arrange the statues in the same manner as the above screenshot. This requires finding the large and medium statues nearby.

Hidden Chest #8

This chest is located east of the Catacombs fast travel point in the Depths. Use the Shadow of Simurgh to place a copy of Sargon on one of the stone faces in the room, then dash over to the other to light them both up and reveal the chest.

Hidden Chest #9

Located west of the Temple of Knowledge fast travel point in the Sacred Archives, Sargon must make a pattern on the red trap blocks in the room. You can find the correct pattern in the background to the east in the sub boss arena where Sargon fights the jailer.

How to Solve the Architect’s Puzzle

After opening all nine chests, return to the Architect east of the Night Temple fast travel point. You must shoot arrows at the stone slabs that circle the room in the order that the chests are numbered on the map. Or — not so coincidentally — the order they’re listed in this guide. You’re welcome.

Once inside, loot some lore collectibles and a Soma Tree Flower, which will no doubt come in handy if you’ve yet to beat the game. That’s everything you need to know about every hidden chest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.