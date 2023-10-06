All Hotfix #9 Patch Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest update is here, and it’s certainly an interesting one. Among other things, it grants you the ability to change the appearance of your Hirelings, using the camp’s Magic Mirror. As to what else the patch fixes, here are all Hotfix #9 patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Here’s What Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #9 Fixes and Changes

BG3’s Hotfix 9 fixes a good few bugs and issues, including a couple relating to romanceable Drow Minthara. You know, the woman you slaughtered a whole druid grove for? But the most notable change is that you can use the Magic Mirror to change the appearance of Hirelings.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Magic Mirror, here’s what you need to know. In short, you can change the basics of your appearance, but not those of your companions. Hirelings, however, are another story. They’re run-of-the-mill adventurers you can hire to join your party and you can change their appearance.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Narrator Will Stream the Game as Dark Urge

As one Twitter user puts it, “You come in as a strong warrior but leave as a busty elf.” That’s not entirely accurate, you still have to stick to the same species. But you can change all other aspects of their physical appearance.

Added feature aside, the bug that had “..Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent” has been squashed, something we wish we’d been able to watch.

As for the rest of the changes, here are all the other fixes, straight from BG3’s patch notes. Be warned, there’s a spoiler in here.

You can now use the Magic Mirror on Hirelings.

You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.

Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.

Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.

Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.

Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).

Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.

Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.

Fixed an issue causing Minthara’s romance to unreliably trigger.

Fixed Minthara’s dialogue after you not triggering properly when you talk to her.

Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.

Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.

Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.

Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.

Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.

Optimised the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.

Those are all the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #9. For more on the game, check out why Auntie Ethel’s Teahouse is a must-see location in BG3.