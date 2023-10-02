Baldur’s Gate 3 Narrator Will Stream the Game as Dark Urge

Baldur’s Gate 3 narrator Amelia Tyler is going to be streaming a Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough and she’s going Dark Urge all the way.

In honor of the upcoming playthrough, Tyler shared a video on YouTube making the announcement.

If a Dark Urge playthrough doesn’t mean much to you, then you absolutely need to tune in because the gore’s going to fly. The Dark Urge is a character, by default a Dragonborn, that you can play as in Baldur’s Gate 3. And they’ve got urges that are, well, dark. Think Dexter from Showtime’s series of the same name, without the self control. We’re not talking about Mass Effect and its punch-a-reporter option, either. Yes, you can choose to be a bad ‘un but half the time you’re not in control. Interact with a squirrel in Act 1 and the Dark Urge will boot them into a tree. Then there’s a scene at your camp where… well, we’re not going to spoil it. Let’s just say that “grim” doesn’t begin to cover it.

So we’re rubbing our hands at the prospect of Tyler’s Dark Urge run. Her narrator outtakes are a blast and this, her first live stream in four years, sounds like it’ll be well worth tuning in for. Does she know what she’s in for? She may have narrated the Dark Urge’s activities but seeing them on-screen should still have some shock value. Nobody tell her about the squirrel.

This is the latest in a series of voice actors from Baldur’s Gate 3 doing something related to the game or Dungeons and Dragons, which serves as its source material, on stream. Recently, the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 live-streamed DnD as their characters from the game.

You can catch Tyler’s Dark Urge Baldur’s Gate 3 stream on Twitch, this Wednesday 4th Oct at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT.