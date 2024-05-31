All Kitchen Nightmare Restaurants Still Open, Confirmed

Gordan Ramsay’s goal in Kitchen Nightmares is to help struggling restaurants turn things around. Of course, not every restaurant can stay afloat in a difficult industry. If you’re curious about which restaurants are still open, we’ve rounded up every restaurant from Kitchen Nightmares that’s still open in 2024.
All Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today
Since the US version of Kitchen Nightmares began in 2014, the show has featured 84 restaurants across the United States. Of these, a sad number could not turn things around and ultimately closed their doors.
However, these 23 restaurants featured on Kitchen Nightmares are still in business in 2024.
|Restaurant
|Location
|When They Were on Kitchen Nightmares
|Notes
|Bask 46
|Woodland Park, New Jersey
|Season 8 (2023)
|Bel Aire Diner
|Queens, New York
|Season 8 (2023)
|Da Mimmo
|Dumont, New Jersey
|Season 8 (2023)
|Diwan
|Port Washington, New York
|Season 8 (2023)
|El Cantito Cafe
|Brooklyn, New York
|Season 8 (2023)
|The Greek at the Harbor
|Ventura, California
|Season 5 (2011)
|Renamed to The Greek Ventura in 2016
|In the Drink Bar and Restaurant
|Wayne, New Jersey
|Season 8 (2023)
|The Juicy Box
|Brooklyn, New Jersey
|Season 8 (2023)
|Le Bistro
|Lighthouse Point, Florida
|Season 3 (2010)
|Leone’s Restaurant
|Montclair, New Jersey
|Season 5 (2011)
|
|Lido di Manhattan
|Manhattan Beach, California
|Season 3 (2010)
|Luigi’s D’Italia
|Anaheim, California
|Season 5 (2011)
|Max’s Bar and Grill
|Long Branch, New Jersey
|Season 8 (2023)
|Ms. Jean’s Southern Cuisine
|Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania
|Season 6 (2012)
|Has moved to a new location since being on Kitchen Nightmares
|Oceana Grill
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Season 4 (2011)
|Olde Hitching Post Restaurant & Tavern
|Hanson, Massachusetts
|Season 6 (2012)
|Under new ownership as of 2022
|The Olde Stone Mill
|Tuckahoe, New York
|Season 1 (2007)
|Under new ownership as of 2009
Renamed to The Wicked Wolf North
|Pantaleone’s
|Denver, Colorado
|Season 7 (2014)
|South Brooklyn Factory
|Brooklyn, New York
|Season 8 (2023)
|Spanish Pavillion
|Harrison, New Jersey
|Season 4 (2011)
|Spin-a-Yarn Steakhouse
|Freemont, California
|Season 5 (2012)
|Yanni’s
|Seattle, Washington
|Season 6 (2013)
|Zayna Flaming Grill
|Redondo Beach, California
|Season 7 (2014)
It’s worth noting that many of the restaurants still open in 2024 from the US version of Kitchen Nightmares are from the most recent season, which only finished airing in 2023. It will be interesting to see what happens as time goes on for these more recently featured establishments.
All Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today
The UK version of Kitchen Nightmares, titled Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, has featured significantly fewer restaurants and boasts a less favorable success rate. This is likely in part because the show hasn’t filmed a new season in ten years, meaning restaurants will need to have really stood the test of time to remain open to this day.
Of the 27 restaurants featured in the show’s run from 2004-2014, only these four are still open in 2024.
|Restaurant
|Location
|When They Were On Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares
|Notes
|The Fenwick Arms
|Claughton, Lancashire
|Series 3 (2006)
|Featured on a “Revisted” episode in 2020
|The Sandgate Hotel
|Folkestone, Kent
|Series 3 (2006)
|The Runaway Girl
|Sheffield, England
|Series 6 (2009)
|Renamed to Silversmiths
Under new ownership as of 2017
|The Walnut Tree Inn
|Skirid, Wales
|Series 1 (2004)
|Briefly closed in 2007 before reopening under new ownership