Promo image for 2023 reboot of Kitchen Nightmares featuring the logo and Gordon Ramsay
Image via Fox
Category:
Guides
Movies & TV

All Kitchen Nightmare Restaurants Still Open, Confirmed

You can still eat at these Kitchen Nightmares restaurants in 2024
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: May 31, 2024 05:02 pm

Gordan Ramsay’s goal in Kitchen Nightmares is to help struggling restaurants turn things around. Of course, not every restaurant can stay afloat in a difficult industry. If you’re curious about which restaurants are still open, we’ve rounded up every restaurant from Kitchen Nightmares that’s still open in 2024.

Recommended Videos

All Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today

Since the US version of Kitchen Nightmares began in 2014, the show has featured 84 restaurants across the United States. Of these, a sad number could not turn things around and ultimately closed their doors.

However, these 23 restaurants featured on Kitchen Nightmares are still in business in 2024.

RestaurantLocationWhen They Were on Kitchen NightmaresNotes
Bask 46Woodland Park, New JerseySeason 8 (2023)
Bel Aire DinerQueens, New YorkSeason 8 (2023)
Da MimmoDumont, New JerseySeason 8 (2023)
DiwanPort Washington, New YorkSeason 8 (2023)
El Cantito CafeBrooklyn, New YorkSeason 8 (2023)
The Greek at the HarborVentura, CaliforniaSeason 5 (2011)Renamed to The Greek Ventura in 2016
In the Drink Bar and RestaurantWayne, New JerseySeason 8 (2023)
The Juicy BoxBrooklyn, New JerseySeason 8 (2023)
Le BistroLighthouse Point, FloridaSeason 3 (2010)
Leone’s RestaurantMontclair, New JerseySeason 5 (2011)
Lido di ManhattanManhattan Beach, CaliforniaSeason 3 (2010)
Luigi’s D’ItaliaAnaheim, CaliforniaSeason 5 (2011)
Max’s Bar and GrillLong Branch, New JerseySeason 8 (2023)
Ms. Jean’s Southern CuisineWilkinsburg, PennsylvaniaSeason 6 (2012)Has moved to a new location since being on Kitchen Nightmares
Oceana GrillNew Orleans, LouisianaSeason 4 (2011)
Olde Hitching Post Restaurant & TavernHanson, MassachusettsSeason 6 (2012)Under new ownership as of 2022
The Olde Stone MillTuckahoe, New YorkSeason 1 (2007)Under new ownership as of 2009

Renamed to The Wicked Wolf North
Pantaleone’sDenver, ColoradoSeason 7 (2014)
South Brooklyn FactoryBrooklyn, New YorkSeason 8 (2023)
Spanish PavillionHarrison, New JerseySeason 4 (2011)
Spin-a-Yarn SteakhouseFreemont, CaliforniaSeason 5 (2012)
Yanni’sSeattle, WashingtonSeason 6 (2013)
Zayna Flaming GrillRedondo Beach, CaliforniaSeason 7 (2014)

It’s worth noting that many of the restaurants still open in 2024 from the US version of Kitchen Nightmares are from the most recent season, which only finished airing in 2023. It will be interesting to see what happens as time goes on for these more recently featured establishments.

All Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today

Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares promotional inage from the UK show
Image via Channel 4

The UK version of Kitchen Nightmares, titled Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, has featured significantly fewer restaurants and boasts a less favorable success rate. This is likely in part because the show hasn’t filmed a new season in ten years, meaning restaurants will need to have really stood the test of time to remain open to this day.

Of the 27 restaurants featured in the show’s run from 2004-2014, only these four are still open in 2024.

RestaurantLocationWhen They Were On Ramsay’s Kitchen NightmaresNotes
The Fenwick ArmsClaughton, LancashireSeries 3 (2006)Featured on a “Revisted” episode in 2020
The Sandgate HotelFolkestone, KentSeries 3 (2006)
The Runaway GirlSheffield, EnglandSeries 6 (2009)Renamed to Silversmiths

Under new ownership as of 2017
The Walnut Tree InnSkirid, WalesSeries 1 (2004)Briefly closed in 2007 before reopening under new ownership
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Old Is Fukuzawa In Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
How Old Is Fukuzawa In Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 31, 2024
Read Article Where to Find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Where to Find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 31, 2024
Read Article All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
Sethos Genshin Impact
Sethos Genshin Impact
Sethos Genshin Impact
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Old Is Fukuzawa In Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
How Old Is Fukuzawa In Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 31, 2024
Read Article Where to Find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Where to Find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 31, 2024
Read Article All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
Sethos Genshin Impact
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 31, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.