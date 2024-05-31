All Kitchen Nightmare Restaurants Still Open, Confirmed

Gordan Ramsay’s goal in Kitchen Nightmares is to help struggling restaurants turn things around. Of course, not every restaurant can stay afloat in a difficult industry. If you’re curious about which restaurants are still open, we’ve rounded up every restaurant from Kitchen Nightmares that’s still open in 2024.

All Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today

Since the US version of Kitchen Nightmares began in 2014, the show has featured 84 restaurants across the United States. Of these, a sad number could not turn things around and ultimately closed their doors.

However, these 23 restaurants featured on Kitchen Nightmares are still in business in 2024.

Restaurant Location When They Were on Kitchen Nightmares Notes Bask 46 Woodland Park, New Jersey Season 8 (2023) Bel Aire Diner Queens, New York Season 8 (2023) Da Mimmo Dumont, New Jersey Season 8 (2023) Diwan Port Washington, New York Season 8 (2023) El Cantito Cafe Brooklyn, New York Season 8 (2023) The Greek at the Harbor Ventura, California Season 5 (2011) Renamed to The Greek Ventura in 2016 In the Drink Bar and Restaurant Wayne, New Jersey Season 8 (2023) The Juicy Box Brooklyn, New Jersey Season 8 (2023) Le Bistro Lighthouse Point, Florida Season 3 (2010) Leone’s Restaurant Montclair, New Jersey Season 5 (2011) Lido di Manhattan Manhattan Beach, California Season 3 (2010) Luigi’s D’Italia Anaheim, California Season 5 (2011) Max’s Bar and Grill Long Branch, New Jersey Season 8 (2023) Ms. Jean’s Southern Cuisine Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania Season 6 (2012) Has moved to a new location since being on Kitchen Nightmares Oceana Grill New Orleans, Louisiana Season 4 (2011) Olde Hitching Post Restaurant & Tavern Hanson, Massachusetts Season 6 (2012) Under new ownership as of 2022 The Olde Stone Mill Tuckahoe, New York Season 1 (2007) Under new ownership as of 2009



Renamed to The Wicked Wolf North Pantaleone’s Denver, Colorado Season 7 (2014) South Brooklyn Factory Brooklyn, New York Season 8 (2023) Spanish Pavillion Harrison, New Jersey Season 4 (2011) Spin-a-Yarn Steakhouse Freemont, California Season 5 (2012) Yanni’s Seattle, Washington Season 6 (2013) Zayna Flaming Grill Redondo Beach, California Season 7 (2014)

It’s worth noting that many of the restaurants still open in 2024 from the US version of Kitchen Nightmares are from the most recent season, which only finished airing in 2023. It will be interesting to see what happens as time goes on for these more recently featured establishments.

All Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today

The UK version of Kitchen Nightmares, titled Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, has featured significantly fewer restaurants and boasts a less favorable success rate. This is likely in part because the show hasn’t filmed a new season in ten years, meaning restaurants will need to have really stood the test of time to remain open to this day.

Of the 27 restaurants featured in the show’s run from 2004-2014, only these four are still open in 2024.

Restaurant Location When They Were On Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares Notes The Fenwick Arms Claughton, Lancashire Series 3 (2006) Featured on a “Revisted” episode in 2020 The Sandgate Hotel Folkestone, Kent Series 3 (2006) The Runaway Girl Sheffield, England Series 6 (2009) Renamed to Silversmiths



Under new ownership as of 2017 The Walnut Tree Inn Skirid, Wales Series 1 (2004) Briefly closed in 2007 before reopening under new ownership

