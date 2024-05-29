All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring

Respecing is a vital aspect of Elden Ring as it gives players the freedom to build their character how they please. That said, in order to respec in Elden Ring, players will need to find Larval Tears. There is a finite number of Larval Tears, and here is where you can find them.

Every Larval Tear Location in Elden Ring by Region

We’ve split this guide into regions so it’s easier to keep track of which Larval Tears you have or haven’t collected. We’ve also tried to provide a map for each region to better show where you can find each Tear.

Limgrave

There is a singular Larval Tear in Limgrave dropped from a Lesser Runebear disguised as a Wandering Noble. The Noble is located on a cliff directly east of the Agheel Lake South site of grace.

Liurnia

Picked up in the graveyard at the Village of the Albinaurics before you find the site of grace

Picked up in the graveyard east of Caria Manor after defeating Royal Knight Loretta. You have to have the Resurrection Painting from Limgrave in order to interact with the ghost sitting in the chair

Dropped by a Grafted Scion disguised as a Giant Crayfish patrolling near Boilprawn Shack

Altus Plateau

Dropped by a Lion Guardian disguised as a Wandering Noble inside ruins outside of the outer walls

Dropped by a Wormface disguised as a Putrid Corpse in Mt. Gelmir, directly east of the Road of Inquiry site of grace

Caelid

Dropped by a Troll disguised as a Wandering Noble in a graveyard directly south of the Caelid Highway South site of grace

Consecrated Snowfield

Dropped by a Lesser Runebear disguised as a Wandering Noble buried in snow southeast of the Inner Consecrated Snowfield site of grace. They are easily spotted as there are two other Wandering Nobled trying to dig him out of the snow

Nokron

Picked up from a corpse southeast of Nokron, Eternal City site of grace

Picked up from a corpse inside the gazebo right before the Mimic Tear boss

Two are dropped as a reward for defeating the Mimic Tear boss

Dropped by killing the Metal Ball inside the building next to the Night’s Sacred Ground site of grace

Nokstella

Dropped by killing the Metal Ball on the bridge

Dropped by killing the Metal Ball hanging from the ceiling of one of the buildings after the bridge

Dropped by killing the Metal Ball hanging from the ceiling of another building after the bridge

As you can see, there are quite a few Larval Tears to be collected in a single playthrough, but it still might not be enough for some players. Luckily, all of the Larval Tears respawn at the start of New Game+, so players can reset their world, keep all of their gear, and grind for even more Larval Tears.

