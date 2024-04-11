Scoop, based on the infamous Prince Andrew interview, has landed on Netflix, boasting a surprisingly high-profile cast. If you’re wondering just who appears in this docudrama, here are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Scoop.
All Major Actors in Scoop
Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew
Rufus Sewell, perhaps best known for playing the amnesiac protagonist of Dark City or his more recent turn as The Man in the High Castle villain John Smith, plays Prince Andrew. It’s quite a transformation, and that’s not counting the prosthetic backside he apparently wore in one scene. The subject of the titular scoop, the interview with Prince Andrew was meant to defuse the sexual assault allegations that had been made against him. And, as you’ll see in Scoop, that’s not how things turned out at all.
Billie Piper as Sam McAlister
Emily Maitlis may have fronted the now infamous interview, but it was producer Sam McAlister who secured it. McAlister left the BBC in 2021, taking redundancy and, aside from writing her account of the interview, now works at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Here she’s portrayed by Billie Piper, the singer-turned-actress who you’ll probably know as Rose from Doctor Who.
Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis
Gillian Anderson, known for The Crown, The X-Files, and many, many other roles, is interviewer Emily Maitlis. The real Maitlis won two RTS Television Journalism Awards for the Prince Andrew interview, which aired on Newsnight, though she’s since left the BBC.
Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk
Amanda Thirsk was Prince Andrew’s private secretary and one of the people McAlister contacted in her efforts to arrange the interview. Thirsk lost her job shortly after, though it’s never been confirmed whether she was sacked for the interview. She did, however, receive a five-figure settlement from the Palace. Here she’s played by Keeley Hawes whose roles have included Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes and the voice of Lara Croft in several Tomb Raider games.
If you’re a fan of British TV, you may also recognise some other faces, including New Tricks‘ Amanda Redman as Sam McAlister’s mother. Here’s the full cast list for Scoop:
All Cast Members in Scoop
- Emily Maitlis – Gillian Anderson
- Prince Andrew – Rufus Sewell
- Amanda Thirsk – Keeley Hawes
- Princess Beatrice – Charity Wakefield
- Jeffrey Epstein – Colin Wells
- Fran Unsworth – Lia Williams
- Jason Stein – Alex Waldmann
- Sam McAlister – Billie Piper
- Jae Donnelly – Connor Swindells
- Annette Witheridge – Kate Fleetwood
- Tony Hall – Andrew MacBean
- Esme Wren – Romola Garai
- Stewart Maclean – Richard Goulding
- Netta McAlister – Amanda Redman
- Olivia – Alice Bailey Johnson
- TV Presenter – Harriet Benson
- BBC Newsreader – Jonathan Rhodes
- Nicholas Witchell – Mark Noble
- Davis (Lawyer) – Timothy Bentinck
- Rebecca – Aoife Hinds
- Editor – Paul Popplewell
- Equerry – Charlie Roe
- Elderly Man – Christopher Fairbank
- Young Girl – Jennifer Winn
- Lucas – Zach Colton
- Freddy – Jordan Kouamé
- Donal McCabe – Jon De Ville
- Footman – Alex Jordan
- Journalist – Charlotte Avery
- Maid – Mia Threapleton
- Freya – Kayla Rowe-Wilson
- Kebab Server – Vangelis Christodoulou
- Man In Toilet – Gordon Warnecke
- Cat (Make-up) – Gaby French
- Maggie (Soundie) – Clare Pointing
- Mark Harrison (Photographer) – Gavin Spokes
- Jonathan (Cameraman) – Jayson Benovichi-Dicken
And those are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Scoop.