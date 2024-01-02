All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s The Manny

The Manny is Netflix’s new comedy about a high-powered businesswoman who inadvertently hires a male nanny. If you’re wondering who turns up in the series, here are all the major actors and the cast for Netflix’s The Manny.
The Manny is a Spanish-language semi-sitcom filmed in Mexico, and while the dubbing is not the absolute worst I’ve ever heard, it’s distinctly average. So, you’re best off watching it in its original language, with performances provided by these actors.
Sandra Echeverría as Jimena
Jimena is played by Sandra Echeverría. She’s featured in a host of Spanish-language shows and movies, including ¡Qué despadre!, which has a middle-aged, fancy-free man discovering he may have a daughter. Here, she’s a single mom and executive who hires Gabriel, the titular manny.
Jimena still has her ex-husband lurking around, who, unsurprisingly, isn’t entirely happy with her having a male nanny. But despite the ex-husband’s apprehension, the tension between Jimena and Gabriel runs throughout most of the series.
Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel
Gabriel is played by Iván Amozurrutia, who’s also a TV and movie fixture. Gabriel, or Gaby, turns up at the door, literally dressed as a cowboy, so you’ve got a good idea of how thick this series lays it on. But he proves himself to be a capable nanny, and Jimena’s kids become attached to him, so he ends up sticking around.
Diana Bovio as Brenda
Brenda, played by Diana Bovio, is Jimena’s colleague and friend. And if you’ve seen a single sitcom, you know she’s the sounding board for Jimena’s ongoing attraction to Gabriel. However, she’s also a little attracted to him herself.
Josemaría Torre Hütt as Joaquin
Josemaría Torre Hütt plays Joaquin, Jimena’s ex-husband who, in a bit a of shocker, isn’t a complete sleaze who you’ll love to hate and actually makes an effort at some points. That said, you’ll figure out why the pair are no longer together.
Anthony Giulietti as Leo, Alexander Tavizón as Santiago, and Cassandra Iturralde as Sofia
Anthony Giulietti, Alexander Tavizón, and Cassandra Iturralde play Jimena’s youngest son, oldest son, and daughter, respectively. While Jimena’s is a little put out by Gabriel initially, the three children quickly become attached to him, so giving him the boot isn’t an option.
There are several other characters who crop up in the show, including Ernesto (played by Eugenio Montessoro), who is Jimena’s father and boss. She’s working for her father, so expect that to cause its own problems. Here’s the full cast for The Manny.
- Sandra Echeverría – Jimena
- Iván Amozurrutia – Gabriel
- Diana Bovio – Brenda
- Alexander Tavizon – Santiago
- Anthony Giulietti – Leo
- Cassandra Iturralde – Sofia
- Moisés Arizmendi – Rogelio
- Eugenio Montessoro – Ergento
- Alfredo Huereca – Don Julio
- Sara Isabel Quintero – Martha
- José María Torre – Joaquín
- Maru Bravo – Romina
- Regina Cedeño – Ana Lau
- Renata Canales – Tania
- Sofia Diaz – Mitch
- Alberto Agnesi – Juez Guerrero
- Giselle Restelli – Ofelia
- Enrique Casas – Papá Tania
- Óscar Aguayo – Carnicero
- Joe Bravo – Señor Zamora
- Andrea Ibarría – Sami
That’s the full cast of The Manny, as well as the characters the actors play.