My Life With the Walter Boys sees Jackie Howard move to rural Colorado and live with the Walter family. But who are the Walter boys, and who else is on the show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for My Life With the Walter Boys.
All Major Actors & Cast List For My Life With the Walter Boys
Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard
Nikki Rodriguez, whose big break came on another Netflix show, On My Block, gets her first starring role as Jackie Howard. The teenager is sent to live with her mother’s friend, Dr. Katherine Walter, after her entire family is killed in an accident, and soon finds herself navigating not just grief, a new school, and a new life but a love triangle. Between brothers!
Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter
Noah LaLonde’s biggest role before Cole was playing a serial killer. The 25-year-old actor appeared on an episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution playing the bad guy of the week, a far cry from Cole, the character he plays on My Life With the Walter Boys. In the show, Cole used to be the quarterback at Silver Falls High School before an injury changed his life completely and forced him to consider who he is without football.
Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter
Ashby Gentry is a newcomer to the screen, but he’s got a theater background. In My Life With the Walter Boys, he plays Alex Walter, the nerdy brother, the one who loves Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings – and the one Jackie first gravitates to, perhaps because he’s easier to get along with. Less drama than the injured QB brother and all that. He’s also a gamer.
Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter
Better known for nine seasons of playing Donna Paulsen on Suits, Sarah Rafferty plays Dr. Katherine Walter, Cole and Alex’s mother and Jackie Howard’s adoptive mother in My Life With the Walter Boys. To say she’s a woman used to chaos is an understatement – she does have eight kids, but Dr. Walter is still both very human and very warm and open with Jackie and, of course, the rest of her family.
The Entire Cast of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1
Here are the rest of the characters that fill out the cast of the show, as well as the actors who portray them:
Johnny Link as Will Walter
Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter
Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter
Zoë Soul as Hayley Young
Jaylan Evans as Skylar
Marc Blucas as George Walter
Alex Quijano as Richard
Myles Perez as Lee Garcia
Isaac Arellanes as Isaac Garcia
Ashley Holliday as Tara