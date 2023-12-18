My Life With the Walter Boys sees Jackie Howard move to rural Colorado and live with the Walter family. But who are the Walter boys, and who else is on the show? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for My Life With the Walter Boys.

All Major Actors & Cast List For My Life With the Walter Boys

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Nikki Rodriguez, whose big break came on another Netflix show, On My Block, gets her first starring role as Jackie Howard. The teenager is sent to live with her mother’s friend, Dr. Katherine Walter, after her entire family is killed in an accident, and soon finds herself navigating not just grief, a new school, and a new life but a love triangle. Between brothers!

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Noah LaLonde’s biggest role before Cole was playing a serial killer. The 25-year-old actor appeared on an episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution playing the bad guy of the week, a far cry from Cole, the character he plays on My Life With the Walter Boys. In the show, Cole used to be the quarterback at Silver Falls High School before an injury changed his life completely and forced him to consider who he is without football.

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Ashby Gentry is a newcomer to the screen, but he’s got a theater background. In My Life With the Walter Boys, he plays Alex Walter, the nerdy brother, the one who loves Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings – and the one Jackie first gravitates to, perhaps because he’s easier to get along with. Less drama than the injured QB brother and all that. He’s also a gamer.

Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter

Better known for nine seasons of playing Donna Paulsen on Suits, Sarah Rafferty plays Dr. Katherine Walter, Cole and Alex’s mother and Jackie Howard’s adoptive mother in My Life With the Walter Boys. To say she’s a woman used to chaos is an understatement – she does have eight kids, but Dr. Walter is still both very human and very warm and open with Jackie and, of course, the rest of her family.

The Entire Cast of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1

Here are the rest of the characters that fill out the cast of the show, as well as the actors who portray them:

Johnny Link as Will Walter

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Zoë Soul as Hayley Young

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Alex Quijano as Richard

Myles Perez as Lee Garcia

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac Garcia

Ashley Holliday as Tara