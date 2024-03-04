All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Spaceman

Spaceman tells the tale of an astronaut who, alongside his Earth-based problems, may be face-to-face with an alien. Or is he going mad alone in the depths of space? If you’re wondering who brings this tale to life, here are all the major actors & full cast list for Netflix’s Spaceman.
All Major Actors in Netflix’s Spaceman
Adam Sandler as Jakub Prochazka
Adam Sandler plays protagonist Jakub Prochazka, who’s on a deep space mission with a whole bagful of regrets. Yes, the same Adam Sandler from Little Nicky, The Waterboy, and a whole host of classic and not-so-classic comedies. As his other serious roles have proven, he can act really well when he’s not playing Charlie Chunderguts and his 12 twin brothers. He puts in a top-notch performance as Jakub here, and while he’s playing a Czech astronaut, he doesn’t attempt an accent.
Carey Mulligan as Lenka
Lenka is Jakub’s wife who is understandably unhappy that he’s decided to head off into space on a six-month mission. Are they still together at the end of the film? That’s one of the topics she and Jakub will have to get their heads around. She’s played by Carey Mulligan, who’s perhaps best known for starring in revenge thriller Promising Young Woman and The Great Gatsby.
Paul Dano as Hanus
Hanus is the spider-like alien that Jakub encounters, and while he’s largely CGI, with Elke Luyten as stand-in performer, Paul Dano provides the creature’s voice. Dano’s most prominent role to date has been as The Riddler/Edward Nashton in The Batman.
Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma
Commissioner Tuma is Jakub’s commanding officer back on Earth and is played by Isabella Rossellini. She’s had more roles than you could shake an escape capsule at, but she gave a brilliantly over-the-top performance as Lisle von Rhuman, Death Becomes Her’s giver of immortality.
Kunal Nayyar as Peter
Peter is Jakub’s direct contact on Earth, played by Kunal Nayyar. His most famous role is as Raj Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory, which you either hated or watched religiously.
The Full Cast List of Spaceman
Several other actors figure into this movie, though most of the film focuses on Jakub and Hanus, as you might expect. Here’s every role in the movie and the actor bringing it to life:
- Jakub Prochazka – Adam Sandler
- Lenka – Carey Mulligan
- Hanus (Voice) – Paul Dano
- Peter – Kunal Nayyar
- Commissioner Tuma – Isabella Rossellini
- Zdena – Lena Olin
- Young Jakub – Petr Papánek
- Ladislav Prochazka – Marian Roden
- Concierge -Zuzana Stivínová
- Pregnant Woman – Sinead Phelps
- Anna – Sunny Sandler
- Gregor – John Peter Flanders
- Aide – Bash Doran
- Man In Suit – Petr Bláha
- Naked Man – Mikulás Cízek
- Bellhop – Jessica Bechyñová
- Spa Staff – Soña Beaumont
- Korean Astronauts – Kimberly Han and Young Lee
And that’s all major actors & the cast list for Netflix’s Spaceman.