All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Spaceman

Spaceman tells the tale of an astronaut who, alongside his Earth-based problems, may be face-to-face with an alien. Or is he going mad alone in the depths of space? If you’re wondering who brings this tale to life, here are all the major actors & full cast list for Netflix’s Spaceman.

All Major Actors in Netflix’s Spaceman

Adam Sandler as Jakub Prochazka

Adam Sandler plays protagonist Jakub Prochazka, who’s on a deep space mission with a whole bagful of regrets. Yes, the same Adam Sandler from Little Nicky, The Waterboy, and a whole host of classic and not-so-classic comedies. As his other serious roles have proven, he can act really well when he’s not playing Charlie Chunderguts and his 12 twin brothers. He puts in a top-notch performance as Jakub here, and while he’s playing a Czech astronaut, he doesn’t attempt an accent.

Carey Mulligan as Lenka

Lenka is Jakub’s wife who is understandably unhappy that he’s decided to head off into space on a six-month mission. Are they still together at the end of the film? That’s one of the topics she and Jakub will have to get their heads around. She’s played by Carey Mulligan, who’s perhaps best known for starring in revenge thriller Promising Young Woman and The Great Gatsby.

Paul Dano as Hanus

Hanus is the spider-like alien that Jakub encounters, and while he’s largely CGI, with Elke Luyten as stand-in performer, Paul Dano provides the creature’s voice. Dano’s most prominent role to date has been as The Riddler/Edward Nashton in The Batman.

Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma

Commissioner Tuma is Jakub’s commanding officer back on Earth and is played by Isabella Rossellini. She’s had more roles than you could shake an escape capsule at, but she gave a brilliantly over-the-top performance as Lisle von Rhuman, Death Becomes Her’s giver of immortality.

Kunal Nayyar as Peter

Peter is Jakub’s direct contact on Earth, played by Kunal Nayyar. His most famous role is as Raj Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory, which you either hated or watched religiously.

The Full Cast List of Spaceman

Several other actors figure into this movie, though most of the film focuses on Jakub and Hanus, as you might expect. Here’s every role in the movie and the actor bringing it to life:

– Isabella Rossellini Zdena – Lena Olin

– Lena Olin Young Jakub – Petr Papánek

– Petr Papánek Ladislav Prochazka – Marian Roden

– Marian Roden Concierge -Zuzana Stivínová

-Zuzana Stivínová Pregnant Woman – Sinead Phelps

– Sinead Phelps Anna – Sunny Sandler

– Sunny Sandler Gregor – John Peter Flanders

– John Peter Flanders Aide – Bash Doran

– Bash Doran Man In Suit – Petr Bláha

– Petr Bláha Naked Man – Mikulás Cízek

– Mikulás Cízek Bellhop – Jessica Bechyñová

– Jessica Bechyñová Spa Staff – Soña Beaumont

– Soña Beaumont Korean Astronauts – Kimberly Han and Young Lee

And that’s all major actors & the cast list for Netflix’s Spaceman.