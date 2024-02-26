Borderlands is almost here, at long last. After wrapping up filming in 2021 and then going back for reshoots with a new director, it’s releasing in August 2024. But who stars in this movie? These are all the major actors and the full cast list for the Borderlands movie.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for the Borderlands Movie

Like the game, the Borderlands movie doesn’t have one single protagonist. It’s more of an ensemble cast. That said, some of the casting choices have raised eyebrows. To paraphrase a few would-be viewers, while these are great actors, it seems odd that they’ve been chosen for these roles. Let’s hope it still manages to do the game series justice. Here, then, are the actors who lend their performances to Borderlands:

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Blanchett is siren Lilith, one of the original game’s playable characters. Like her game counterpart, she’s after the treasures of Pandora’s vault, which drags her into the movie’s chaotic shenanigans. Blanchett will be best known to Marvel fans as Hela from Thor: Ragnarok, but she’s a hugely versatile actress who’s been in many, many movies, shows, and stage plays.

Kevin Hart as Roland

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart plays Roland, another of the game’s playable vault-hunters, working with Lilith to uncover the vault. The game’s Roland is a stoic ex-soldier not known for his words. But if you’ve seen the trailer, it looks as if the movie is leaning into Hart’s comedy talents. One of his biggest roles has been playing alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Jumanji movies.

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Tiny Tina, played by Ariana Greenblatt, is a lot less foul-mouthed and unhinged than her Borderlands 2 counterpart, which has caused a stir. But since the movie is leaning into the action comedy and not going for an R rating, we were never going to get full-on Tina. Greenblatt has had several roles, recently playing a younger Ahsoka Tano in Disney+’s Ahsoka live-action series.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Wicked

Jack Black as Claptrap

Actor and musician Jack Black voices Claptrap, the (mostly) friendly robot featured in the games. Claptrap looks to have a similar hunter-assisting role in the movie. I was going to say that Jack Black previously voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but given that the cast of Borderlands filmed the movie years ago, it’s possible that the performance was recorded later. He also featured in the two recent Jumanji movies alongside Kevin Hart.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Patricia Tannis, who, introduced in the first Borderlands game, is an expert on all things alien and otherworldly, including the vault. Jamie Lee Curtis is… well, who hasn’t heard of Jamie Lee Curtis? She’s been acting for more than 50 years, and while she supposedly retired at one point, it doesn’t seem to have stuck. If you don’t follow the Halloween movies, where she plays Laurie Strode, you’ll might have seen her in Knives Out as the eldest daughter of the murdered novelist.

Full Cast of the Borderlands Movie

There are a whole host of other actors who crop up in the movie. Edgar Ramirez (Dr Death) is Atlas, CEO of the megacorp that wants to get its hands on the vault. Gena Gershon (Bound/Thanksgiving) is Mad Moxxi, Boxer Florian Munteanu is Krieg, and Hayley Bennett has a role as a yet unknown character. My money’s on her playing The Guardian Angel, who appears to the vault hunters in the game, a twist that the studio may want to sit on.

Here’s the full cast of Borderlands, as reported by IMDB:

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

as Lilith Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

as Tiny Tina Haley Bennett as Unknown Character

as Unknown Character Jack Black as Claptrap

as Claptrap Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis

as Tannis Gina Gershon as Moxxi

as Moxxi Kevin Hart as Roland

as Roland Bobby Lee as Larry

as Larry Edgar Ramírez as Atlas

as Atlas Janina Gavankar as Knoxx

as Knoxx Olivier Richters as Krom

as Krom Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs

as Jakobs Florian Munteanu as Krieg

as Krieg Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus

as Marcus Charles Babalola as Hammerlock

as Hammerlock Steven Boyer as Scooter

as Scooter Ryann Redmond as Ellie

as Ellie Paula Andrea Placido as Quinn

as Quinn Harry Ford as Middleman

as Middleman Justin Price as Psycho

as Psycho Jeremy Wheeler as Citizen

as Citizen Balázs Megyeri as Cowboy

as Cowboy Nate Albright as Drunk Mercenary

as Drunk Mercenary Harry Szovik as Lance Soldier

as Lance Soldier Hunter Troy Rothwell as Davis Pickle

as Davis Pickle Tanner Cortez as Crimson Lance

Those are all major actors and the cast list for the Borderlands movie. You can check out the trailer above, and if you’re wondering what that catchy song is, here’s your answer.

Borderlands arrives in theaters on Aug. 9, 2024.