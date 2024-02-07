All Major Actors & Cast List for The Tourist

The acclaimed comedy thriller The Tourist returns this February, switching streaming platforms from Max to Netflix. Shifting the setting from Australia to Ireland, the second season of The Tourist features major changes to its cast list.

The first season of The Tourist followed an Irishman who found himself in the middle of the Australian outback with no memory of who he was before becoming involved with several very dangerous people. Though the man manages to evade the deadly figures from his murky past during his time in Australia, he is far from safe while questions about his identity and origins remain. Here are all the major players in The Tourist as its second season makes its North American debut.

All Major Actors in The Tourist

Jamie Dornan Plays Elliot Stanley

Initially known simply as The Man, Elliot woke up at the start of the series in an Australian hospital following a car accident. Suffering from severe bouts of amnesia, Elliot learns over the course of the first season that he was a drug smuggler involved with people hunting him across Australia. In season 2, Elliot returns to his home country of Ireland to resolve the lingering questions about his identity and past, only to find even more twists than he imagined.

Jamie Dornan began his acting career with a supporting role in 2006’s Marie Antoinette after a successful modeling career. Dornan burst into the worldwide mainstream for his starring role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy. He has since starred in the widely acclaimed drama Belfast, the Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone, and murder mystery A Haunting in Venice.

Danielle Macdonald Plays Helen Chambers

Returning alongside Elliot in season 2 is Helen Chambers, who was introduced as a probationary constable with the Australian police. Growing close to Elliot while trying to assist him in reclaiming his identity, Helen helps him embrace his humanity beyond his violent history. Helen remains with Elliot after he leaves Australia, joining him for his international journey of self-discovery back to Ireland.

Danielle Macdonald moved to Los Angeles after turning 18 to fulfill her dream of becoming an actor, getting her start with the 2013 independent film, The East. Macdonald has since appeared in a number of film and television projects, with many of her cinematic works being award season fare like 2017’s Lady Bird and 2020’s French Exit. Macdonald has also starred in the Australian romantic comedy Falling for Figaro and had a memorable guest-starring appearance in the Peacock original series Poker Face.

Conor MacNeill Plays Ruairi Slater

One of the new cast members in season 2 of The Tourist is Conor MacNeill, playing Ruairi Slater, a detective with the Irish police roped into Elliot’s homecoming. As Elliot and Helen realize how dangerous Ireland is for them, Helen reaches out to Ruairi for help, unaware Ruairi has some dark secrets and deeply unresolved issues himself. And after Helen introduces herself to Ruairi, he develops an unhealthy fixation for her that will give this trip to Ireland another twisted wrinkle.

Conor MacNeill has been appearing in Irish and British film and television projects since 2004, including the 2010 comedy series An Crisis and the crime procedural No Offence. Among MacNeill’s bigger roles to date are a supporting role in the 2017 historical drama The Current War and a series regular role in the 2020 drama series Industry. Audiences can next see MacNeill on the big screen opposite Liam Neeson in the upcoming thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

Additional Cast Members in The Tourist

Given its change in setting and the sheer number of major characters who died in season 1, the new season of The Tourist features a number of new cast members. MacNeill leads a predominantly Irish ensemble cast this time around. Here are supporting characters in The Tourist Season 2 and who plays each of them.