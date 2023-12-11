All Major Cast Members & Actors in Virgin River Season 5

The small town of Virgin River holds a lot of people, but every show must have its protagonists, and this one is no different. Here’s the full list of actors taking part in Season 5 of Virgin River.

Every Major Cast Member & Actor in Virgin River Season 5

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe

Back as Melinda Monroe, the nurse practitioner who once came to Virgin River looking for a fresh start and instead found love and a new family to call her own, Alexandra Breckenridge’s Mel finds herself starting Season 5 in a really good place. She’s newly engaged, pregnant, and looking forward to a new life with Jack. But since Virgin River does love its drama – the season sees Mel go through plenty of ups and downs, including a miscarriage – but she ultimately comes out of it, if not stronger, at least willing to continue taking on whatever life throws at her. And most importantly, secure in the knowledge that she will not have to do so alone. Breckenridge recently starred as Sophie in the NBC series This Is Us.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

When we first met Former Marine Jack Sheridan, he was lost, stuck in a relationship with Charmaine that was going nowhere and struggling to deal with his PTSD. In Season 5, however, Jack is in the best place we’ve ever seen him after some therapy, ready to marry Mel and get on with his happily ever after. Season 5 isn’t kind to him and Mel, as previously discussed, but they nonetheless end the season in a hopeful place – new puppy, wedding planning, and hoping that Season 6 will see them get the family they both desperately want. Martin Henderson also appeared as Dr. Nathan Riggs in three seasons of Grey’s Anatomy.

Tim Matheson as Doc

One of the main reasons Mel comes to Virgin River in the first place, Doc – real name Vernon Mullins – is the town doctor on Virgin River. He is also Hope’s husband, even if they are on less-than-good terms when the show starts. That is not the case in Season 5, however, as Hope and Doc reconcile and get re-engaged as Doc proposes to Hope again in the last episode of the season, an offer she gladly accepts. Tim Matheson is perhaps better known for playing the title character in the 1960s Jonny Quest TV series and the recurring role of Vice President John Hoynes in the 2000s NBC drama The West Wing.

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

When we first met Hope McCrea, she was the Mayor of Virgin River and the one who came up with the idea to bring Mel to the small town. The rest, as they say, is history. The character, who suffers a devastating accident in Season 3, has spent most of the past two seasons recuperating from that accident and trying to get back to a semblance of normality – not just in her personal life but in her responsibilities around town. In Season 5, Hope finds some of that balance, gets re-engaged with Vernon, and ends the season pretty content with where she is in life. Annette O’Toole is better known for portraying Lisa Bridges in the TV series Nash Bridges and Martha Kent in the TV series Smallville.

The Entire Cast of Virgin River Season 5

Here are the rest of the characters that fill out the cast of Virgin River, as well as the actors who portray them:

Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie Anderson

Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela