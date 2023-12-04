Virgin River returned to Netflix for Season 5 Part 2, billed as the Christmas episodes. But even though the last two episodes are all about holiday cheer, most people are still stuck on the devastating turn in Part 1 and what happened to Mel’s baby in Virgin River.

What Happened to Mel’s Baby in Virgin River?

Mel Monroe moved to Virgin River looking for a fresh start, and the nurse practitioner certainly found that in the small town. She also found love in Jack Sheridan and a small town that took her in as one of their own.

At the end of Season 3 of Virgin River, Mel discovers she is pregnant. At the time, she isn’t sure if the baby is Jack’s or her late husband’s, Mark. Mel runs straight to an IVF clinic after a fight with Jack and attempts the insemination process with samples she and Mark had previously saved. Fans then go through an entire season of wondering who the father of the baby is and Jack coming to terms with the possibility of raising another man’s baby.

Season 4 then ends with Mel and Jack learning that the baby is indeed Jack’s – and the couple getting engaged. All seems not just well but perfect. Until Season 5 sees Mel suffer a miscarriage – her second one, as she’d also lost her first pregnancy during her marriage to Mark – amid a devastating fire in the town of Virgin River.

No explanation is given for the miscarriage, and that part is indeed realistic. There isn’t always a reason. But the fact that the show once again went for the dramatic twist for Mel is indeed disappointing, particularly considering this storyline was three seasons in the making.

Will Mel and Jack Have Another Baby in Virgin River?

Mel’s immediate reaction to the miscarriage is to tell Jack she’s done; she doesn’t want to try again. Being a mother is not in the cards for her. Jack doesn’t push her too hard at first and instead understands that this is a part of grief and that everyone has to grieve loss in their way. But after a while, Mel and Jack have a conversation about it and decide that they both want to try again to have a family.

Considering that in the Robyn Carr books that Virgin River is based on, Mel and Jack do have kids – two of them – David and Emma, it is likely that if the show goes on for long enough, we will see Mel and Jack have the family they desire. It’s just that fans will have to wait a little while longer. The show is coming back for Season 6, so at least fans have something to look forward to.