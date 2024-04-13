War… war never changes. Except it does, because Fallout 4 gives your protagonist, male or female, a voice of their own. If you’re wondering who plays the Sole Survivor, as well as the other characters you’ll meet in the wasteland, here are all major voice actors & cast list for Fallout 4.

Recommended Videos

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List For Fallout 4

Courtenay Taylor as the Female Sole Survivor

The female Sole Survivor, Nora by default, is one of the lucky few who makes it into a Vault when the atom bombs drop. Only, like many of Vault-Tec’s refuges, it’s not what it’s cracked up to. And to cap it all, some villains make off with her son. She’s voiced by Courtenay Taylor who played Jack in Mass Effect 2 and 3 and Ada Wong in the Resident Evil games (remakes excluded), amongst many other roles.

Brian T. Delaney as the Male Sole Survivor

The male Sole Survivor (there can be only one) is voiced by Brian T. Delaney, who you may have heard as Peter Quill in the What If series. It’s his voice you hear at the beginning of the game, replacing Ron Perlman. But Ron does, at least, get a look-in as the TV anchorman during the opening sequence.

Jon Gentry as Preston Garvey

Actor and teacher Jon Gentry is Preston Garvey, leader of the Minutemen, an organisation devoted to protecting those in need. He’s also one of the neediest characters in the game, constantly tasking you with protecting other settlements, so much so many players have a love/hate relationship with him.

Tony Amendola as Father

Father is the head of the Institute, the organisation that many of Fallout 4’s inhabitants live in fear of. I’m not going to say any more for fear of getting into spoiler territory, but you’ll absolutely recognise his voice if you’re a Stargate SG-1 fan. He’s played by Tony Amendola, who was Bra’tac in that series.

There are many, many other Fallout 4 voice actors and, in the tradition of Bethesda games, several have multiple roles. You’ll also spot a few familiar names here, including Robert Picardo (the Doctor on Star Trek Voyager), Yuri Lowenthal (the voice of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man) and many more.

Player Male – Brian T. Delaney

– Brian T. Delaney Player Female – Courtenay Taylor

– Courtenay Taylor Nick Valentine / Mr. Handy – Stephen Russell

– Stephen Russell Piper Wright – Courtney Ford

– Courtney Ford Paladin Danse – Peter Jessop

– Peter Jessop Preston Garvey – Jon Gentry

– Jon Gentry Desdemona / Mrs. Whitfield / Mistress Mysterious – Claudia Christian

– Claudia Christian Deacon / H2-22 – Ryan Alosio

– Ryan Alosio Hancock – Danny Shorago

– Danny Shorago Cait – Katy Townsend

– Katy Townsend MacCready / Z1-14 – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Curie / Miss Edna – Sophie Cortina

– Sophie Cortina X6-88 – David Paluck

– David Paluck Strong / Male Ghoul – Sean Schemmel

– Sean Schemmel Travis Miles / Perry – Brendan Hunt

– Brendan Hunt Father / Colonel Smith / Josh – Tony Amendola

– Tony Amendola Elder Maxson / Z2-47 – Derek Phillips

– Derek Phillips Anchorman – Ron Perlman

– Ron Perlman Magnolia – Lynda Carter

– Lynda Carter Proctor Ingram – Kari Wahlgren

– Kari Wahlgren Lancer Captain Kells – Tim Russ

– Tim Russ Jack Cabot / Doc Weathers / Honest Dan – Johnathan Roumie

– Johnathan Roumie Scribe Haylen / Ellie Perkins / Colette – Jan Johns

– Jan Johns Madison Li – Jennifer Massey

– Jennifer Massey Virgil – Matthew Waterson

– Matthew Waterson Tinker Tom – Byron Marc Newsome

– Byron Marc Newsome Proctor Quinlan / Supervisor Brown – Nicholas Guy Smith

– Nicholas Guy Smith Sturges / Scott Edwards – Philip Anthony-Rodriguez

– Philip Anthony-Rodriguez Henry Cooke / Bert Strickland – Jerry Whiddon

– Jerry Whiddon Knight Rhys – Noshir Dalal

– Noshir Dalal Ronnie Shaw / Irma – Elisabeth Noone

– Elisabeth Noone Paul Pembroke / Neil Freund – T.W Leshner

– T.W Leshner Bobbi No-Nose / Maria Summerset – Roberta Farkas

– Roberta Farkas Doctor Amari – Meher Tatna

– Meher Tatna Tommy Lonegan – Clarke Kohler

– Clarke Kohler Doctor Carrington – Sean T. Krishnan

– Sean T. Krishnan Edward Deegan / AJ – Bill Holmes

– Bill Holmes P.A.M. / Assaultron – Colleen Delany

– Colleen Delany Glory – Chelsea Tavaras

– Chelsea Tavaras Minutemen Radio Voice / Vault-Tec Scientist – Mike Rosson

– Mike Rosson Proctor Teagan – Greg Baldwin

– Greg Baldwin Justin Ayo / Male Raiders – Matthew Yang King

– Matthew Yang King Knight Captain Cade – Dwight Schultz

– Dwight Schultz Mama Murphy – Maya Massar

– Maya Massar Alana Secord / Allie Filmore – Ellen Dubin

– Ellen Dubin Initiate Clarke – Christopher Walker

– Christopher Walker Kellogg / Y9-15 / X9-27 – Keythe Farley

– Keythe Farley Liam Binet – Finneas O’Connell

– Finneas O’Connell Mel / Super Mutants – Dave Carter

– Dave Carter Kent Connolly / Eddie Winter – Jay Giannone

– Jay Giannone Vadim Bobrov – Dimitri Diatchenko

– Dimitri Diatchenko Yefim Bobrov – Emmanuel Todorov

– Emmanuel Todorov Gwen McNamara / Becky Fallon – Cindy Robinson

– Cindy Robinson Jun Long / Doctor Sun – James Sie

– James Sie Austin Engill / Chris Rosa / Pete Pembroke – Jack Riedy

– Jack Riedy Bobby De Luca – Brandon Bales

– Brandon Bales Alan Binet / Vault-Tec Scientist – Robert Picardo

– Robert Picardo Scribe Neriah / Geneva – Kat Cressida

– Kat Cressida Mandy Stiles / Cathy / Pulowski Voice – Elmarie Wendel

– Elmarie Wendel Alexis Combes / Darcy Pembroke / Female Child of Atom – Audrey Wasilewski

– Audrey Wasilewski Ann Codman / Priscilla Penske / Wilhelmina Cabot – Melendy Britt

– Melendy Britt Max Loken / Malcolm Latimer – Dave Fennoy

– Dave Fennoy Paladin Brandis – Alan Oppenheimer

– Alan Oppenheimer Vault-Tec Rep / Arlen Glass – Paul Eiding

– Paul Eiding Mayor McDonough – Charlie Warren

– Charlie Warren Moe Cronin / Protectron / The Silver Shroud – Wes Johnson

– Wes Johnson Scribe Faris / Clayton Holdren – Caleb Moody

– Caleb Moody Captain Zao / Ted Huntley / Stan Slavin – Ping Wu

– Ping Wu Talia McGovern / Molly / Settler – Misty Lee

– Misty Lee Tina De Luca / Rowdy / Cricket – Ashly Burch

– Ashly Burch Ricky Dalton / Solomon / Lorenzo Cabot – Richard Cansino

– Richard Cansino Daisy / Cheryl Glass / Clair Hutchins / Gibson – Iona Morris

– Iona Morris Jacob Forsythe / Newton Oberly – Eric Morgan Stuart

– Eric Morgan Stuart Emogene Cabot / Pvt Hart / Amelia Stockton – Dani Knights

– Dani Knights Rachel / Female Gunners / Institute Scientist – Sumalee Montano

– Sumalee Montano Pickman / Brother Andrew / Brother Thomas / Mayor Murphy – Kyle Hester

– Kyle Hester Institute Courser / Doc Crocker / The Fens Phantom – James Konicek

– James Konicek Rex Goodman / Vault-Tec Scientist / Issac Karlin – Richard Tatum

– Richard Tatum Knight Lucia! Katherine Pinn – Carla Tassara

– Carla Tassara Knight Cavil / Winlock – Charles Halford

– Charles Halford Mister Zwicky / Old Man Stockton / Barney Rook – Time Winters

– Time Winters Female Raiders / Alyssa Park / Female Synths – Salli Saffron

– Salli Saffron Professor Scara / Smiling Kate / Trader Rylee – Amanda Philipson

– Amanda Philipson Marowski / Vault-Tec Scientist – Greg Chun

– Greg Chun Skinny Malone / Evan Watson / Clarence Codman – Alan Blumenfeld

– Alan Blumenfeld Lawrence Higgs / Institute Scientist – Roger L. Jackson

– Roger L. Jackson Bonnie Tournquist / Phyllis Daily / Roslyn Chambers – Joan Van Ark

– Joan Van Ark Erin Combes / Female Brotherhood of Steel Squire – Rachel Pace

– Rachel Pace Arturo / Enrico Thompson – Gustavo Rex

– Gustavo Rex Ness / Rosalind Orman – Jacqueline Grace Lopez

– Jacqueline Grace Lopez Synth Child – Aidan Sussman

– Aidan Sussman Supervisor White / Polly – Jessica Straus

– Jessica Straus Doctor Duff / Doctor Patricia – Cissy Jones

– Cissy Jones Wallace / John – Don McManus

– Don McManus Pastor Clements – Big Lou Johnson

– Big Lou Johnson Op Sergeant Lee / Caretaker / Swanson – Chris Salazar

– Chris Salazar Northy / Brendan Volkert / Zeke – Max Mittelman

– Max Mittelman Jacob Orden / Dean Volkert – Dan Navarro

– Dan Navarro Hawthorne / Low Road Franklin / Horatio – Avery Kidd Waddell

– Avery Kidd Waddell Danny Sullivan / Vault-Tec Scientist – Yuri Lowenthal

– Yuri Lowenthal Henri / Fret Allen / Fat Fahey – Rafael Goldstein

– Rafael Goldstein Marcy Long / Myrna – Alejandra Gollas

– Alejandra Gollas Holt Combes / Nelson Latimer / Preston Garvey Impersonator – Ogle Banks

– Ogle Banks Scarlett / Anne Hargraves / Knight Astlin – Brenda Phillips

– Brenda Phillips Maria / Penny Fitzgerald – Julie Nathanson

– Julie Nathanson Abbot! Mark Summerset – John Mariano

– John Mariano Manny / Diamond City Guard – J.P. Giuliotti

– J.P. Giuliotti Supervisor Greene / Blake Abernathy / Joe Savoldi – Brian Frates

– Brian Frates Bullet / Calvin Whitaker / Sheffield – William Salyers

– William Salyers Davies / Diamond City Guard – Ike Amadi

– Ike Amadi Theodore Collins / Blythe / Knight Varham – Nick Bennett

– Nick Bennett Darla / Fahrenheit / Kendra – Erica Luttrell

– Erica Luttrell Pete Owens / Male Gunners / Eye But / 14 – Bruce Nozick

– Bruce Nozick F6-33 / X4-18 / Z3-22 – Damian Cecere

– Damian Cecere Miranda Song / Runaway Girl – Stephanie Komure

– Stephanie Komure Bobby De Luca / Lucas Miller – Brandon Bales

– Brandon Bales Angie / Eleanor / Kessler – Joey Honsa

– Joey Honsa Daniel Finch! Nathan Filmore / Drifter – Bruce Thomas

– Bruce Thomas Connie Abernathy / June Warwick / Settler – Mandy Kaplan

– Mandy Kaplan Trashcan Carla / Doc Anderson / Principal Hudson – Veronica Cartwright

– Veronica Cartwright The Scribe / Institute Scientist – Jim Cummings

– Jim Cummings Marlene Glass / Alice Thompson / Child – Miya Horcher

– Miya Horcher Wally Warwick / Gavin Everitts / Child – Griffin Cleveland

– Griffin Cleveland Female Brotherhood of Steel – Kimberly Brooks

– Kimberly Brooks Female Brotherhood of Steel / Vault-Tec Scientist – Dorothy Elias-Fahn

– Dorothy Elias-Fahn Male Brotherhood of Steel / Triggerman – Leo Marks

– Leo Marks Male Brotherhood of Steel – Mark Engelhardt

– Mark Engelhardt Super Mutant / Officer – Popeye V

– Popeye V Male Raider – Steve Wilcox

– Steve Wilcox Female Ghouls – Gabrielle Sanalitro

– Gabrielle Sanalitro Male Ghoul / Vault-Tec Scientist – Keith Szarabajka

– Keith Szarabajka Male Gunners / Mr. Gutsy – David B. Mitchell

– David B. Mitchell Male Child of Atom – Paul Ganus

– Paul Ganus Male Children of Atom / Vault Security – Joe Ochman

– Joe Ochman Settler / Railroad Agent / Initiate – Brandon Keener

– Brandon Keener Vault Security – Fryda Wolff

– Fryda Wolff Male Brotherhood of Steel Squire – Raymond Ochoa

– Raymond Ochoa Air Traffic Control Voice – Kevin Dorman

– Kevin Dorman Eustace – Baadja-Lyne Odums

– Baadja-Lyne Odums Mr. Washington – Eric Lopez

– Eric Lopez Sylvia Cooper – Colleen O’Shaughnessey

– Colleen O’Shaughnessey General Gage / Mayor – David Shaughnessy

– David Shaughnessy Gerald / Wicked Tim – Wayne Frazier

– Wayne Frazier Dogmeat – River

Those are all major voice actors & cast list for Fallout 4.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more