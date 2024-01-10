Tekken 8 is the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s series, continuing the admittedly convoluted story of this brawler. But which actors lend their voices to the game? If that’s what you’re wondering, here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Tekken 8.

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Tekken 8

Tekken 8 doesn’t have a true lead character, though the “Mishima Saga,” which centers around Heihachi Mishima, his son and grandson, puts a lot of focus on those three characters. It’s a little convoluted, but actor Brian Cox does a good job of explaining it in the game’s story so far trailer.

So, who plays who in this latest installment? Here are all the English voice cast, though the game’s DLC could add in a few surprises. Tekken 7 saw Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising his role as Negan, after all.

Masanori Shinohara as Kazuya Mishima

Heihachi Mishima is currently deceased, though later Tekken games could change that. But his son, Kazuya Mishima, is back as the main antagonist of Tekken 8, and with his new tournament, he’s set to make M. Bison look restrained. He’s voiced by Masanori Shinohara, who’s had the role since at least Tekken 4 and doesn’t appear to have acted much outside that.

Isshin Chiba as Jin Kazama

Jim Kazama is Kazuya’s son and is heading toward a showdown with his father. That’s not necessarily his choice, but his father’s actions are so world-threatening that someone needs to step up. He’s played by Ishhin Chiba, an actor with a wide body of anime voice-over work, including Naruto and Attack on Titan.

Jamieson Price as Paul Phoenix

Hotheaded Judo badass Paul Phoenix first appeared in the original Tekken alongside his ridiculously big hair. He’s not out for revenge or to save the world – he just wants to prove he’s a badass. Though in a shock move, Tekken 8 does away with his tall hairdo, trading it in for a floppier appearance. He’s voiced by Jamieson Price, who has voiced more characters, anime, and games than you can shake a fighting game announcer at. In particular, Warcraft fans may recognize him as the regular character Baine Bloodhoof.

D.C. Douglas as Raven

Raven hasn’t been around as long as Paul Phoenix and only joined the series with Tekken 5. But if you’re a fan of mysterious ninja-style characters, this “shadow agent” is the one to pick. And if you’re wondering why the name D.C. Douglas sounds so familiar, it’s because, among his many roles, Douglas voiced Albert Wesker in several Resident Evil games.

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Nina Williams

Another long-running regular, Nina Williams returns after murdering her sister’s fiancé in the last game. Yes, this assassin is just that cold-blooded, and it’s probably why, unless she’s DLC, that Anna Williams isn’t in the game. She’s voiced by Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, who, apart from having a hand in the Silent Hill series, also played a Wesker. However, in her case, it was Alex Wesker in Resident Evil Revelations 2.

Tomokazu Seki as Yoshimitsu

Raven may be a regular ninja, but Yoshimitsu, voiced by Tomokazu Seki, is a “space ninja,” dressed in a suit of armor that looks like it’s come from a ’70s sci-fi movie. But he’s mostly human, just from a martial arts clan that sacrifices its outgoing leaders. That’s not a retirement present anyone wants. Seki’s voice-acting career spans thirty years, and recently, he played Gideon Graves, one of Romana’s exes’ in the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off animated series.

Asami Seto as Reina

Those are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Tekken 8.

