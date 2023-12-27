Is Tekken 8 Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

Will Tekken 8 have crossplay support on launch? Like you, many fans have wondered whether the upcoming title will finally bridge the gap between platforms, and thankfully, we have good news.

Will Tekken 8 Have Crossplay or Cross-Platform Support?

For the first time ever in the franchise’s history, Tekken 8 will have crossplay support. The game’s director, Katsuhiro Harada, confirmed this via Twitter in April 2023. A fan asked Harada to add crossplay support to the title, and in response, Harada stated, “Of course I will.”

“When previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issues) & repeatedly refused,” he added.

Unfortunately, Harada didn’t clarify which platforms will have this crossplay support for Tekken 8, but we can assume PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are on the table. We’ll have to wait on official confirmation from Harada or developer Bandai Namco to know if this applies to PC.

When Is Tekken 8 Coming Out?

As of this writing, Tekken 8 is slated to release on January 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. With this in mind, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will not get to play Tekken 8 and might never arrive on those platforms later. Tekken 8 seems strictly a new-gen fighting game.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Tekken 8

Interested gamers can purchase Tekken 8 to receive various rewards for pre-ordering ahead of launch. That said, a couple of goodies are exclusive to your platform of choice. Below are all the pre-order bonuses for buying a Standard Edition of Tekken 8:

Paul Phoenix Arcade Quest costume (all platforms)

Tetsujin avatar skin (PS5)

Mokujin avatar skin (PS5)

If you care to get everything, purchasing Tekken 8 on PS5 seems the way to go. And if you’re hoping to score more rewards, you can buy the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition to receive more costumes and whatnot for all the fighters in the game.