All Confirmed Tekken 8 Characters & Leaked Roster List

A new era for the classic Tekken franchise begins with the launch of its eighth mainline entry in 2024. Featuring a base roster of 32 playable characters, Tekken 8 is coming out swinging, with a blend of new and familiar faces.

Ahead of the official announcements from publisher Bandai Namco, several characters included in the base game roster leaked early through images from a closed beta test. These characters have since been officially confirmed to be included at launch for Tekken 8 through either public events or gameplay trailers showcasing them. Here are all the characters confirmed for Tekken 8, including those whose inclusions were leaked and subsequently confirmed by promotional material.

Every Character Confirmed for Tekken 8

Reina prepares to fight

Of the 32 fighters in Tekken 8, 22 were revealed through official channels, rather than from the leaks. This does not include Jack-7 (who appears as an alternate costume for Jack-8) and Devil Kazuya (who is unlocked through a heat transformation in mid-combat). Neither Jack-7 nor Devil Kazuya are expected to be available as standalone characters separate from their base fighters.

Alisa Bosconovitch

Asuka Kazama

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Devil Jin

Hwoarang

Jack-8

Jin Kazama

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

King II

Lars Alexandersson

Lee Chaolan

Leroy Smith

Lili de Rochefort

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Panda

Paul Phoenix

Reina

Zafina

The Leaked Roster List for Tekken 8, Revealed

Ten further characters leaked through images from a closed beta test the summer before Tekken 8’s launch, with many later confirmed at the EVO event in August 2023 and other promotional spots. Two of the game’s new playable characters were among the leaked fighters, with the others being returning fighters:

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo

Feng Wei

Kuma II

Leo Kliesen

Raven

Sergei Dragunov

Shaheen

Steve Fox

Victor Chevalier

Yoshimitsu

Yoshimitsu draws his sword

Four additional characters — who have yet to be officially announced — are expected for the first season of premium DLC content. This season has experienced its own wave of leaks and rampant rumors as to who will be included. Though currently unconfirmed, most rumors list Armor King, Eddy Gordo, Roger the Kangaroo, and Xiao Meng as the fighters intended to be included in the first DLC season.

Tekken 8 is scheduled to launch on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.