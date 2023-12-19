If you’re looking to buy a game ahead of time, you’re going to want to know what you get as a bonus. Committing to something before it comes out can be risky, so companies like to make it worth your while. Here are all the pre-order bonuses for Tekken 8.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Tekken 8

Naturally, this is complicated, so you’re going to have to bear with us. So, all pre-orders of Tekken 8 will grant you something called the Paul Phoenix Arcade Quest costume. You can also get special Tetsugin and Mojukin skins for Arcade Quest if you pre-order the PlayStation version of Tekken 8. That’s the easiest bit out of the way.

Now then, if you pre-order from GameStop, you can get a keychain with some magnetic fighting gloves, and there’s a version you can buy that can net you an action figure of King, the tiger-masked wrestler. From Best Buy, you can get a metal poster with the Tekken 8 logo on it.

On top of that, there’s the Deluxe Edition pre-order, which will get you the digital outfits, along with a gold suit costume for every starting character, and access to everything released in the first year of the game. The Ultimate version will get you all of that, plus some more customization stuff for the Arcade Quest mode. Then there’s the Premium Collector’s Edition, which is a physical thing that brings with it all of the previously mentioned stuff along with an Arcade Token, eight collectible cards, a Leroy Smith metal ring, a steelbook, and an Electrified Jin figure (we assume that means the style and not that the figure will shock you).

Related: Tekken 8 Beta Test Trailer Reveals the Explosive Return of Feng Wei

When & What Time Tekken 8 Releases

With all of that out of the way, when does Tekken 8 actually release? Well, the release date is listed as January 26th, and at this point, we’d be absolutely floored if it were to get any kind of delay at this point, so don’t expect one. The game is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

We’re assuming that the game will launch at midnight, as tends to be the case, but we’ll give a specific time as soon as we know one, as midnight isn’t as clean as it used to be given digital releases and the sheer volume of time zones people have to worry about.