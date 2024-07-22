All Missions and Objectives in LoL Swarm – League of Legends

There is a lot to do and a lot to unlock in the Swarm mode that has been added to League of Legends. This addictive game channels the spirit of Vampire Survivors and does it well.

Recommended Videos

All Swarm Missions

So far, there are three of these. I am unsure if more are on the way, but I will update this list if there are. If you are really just interested in playing the mode you can ignore the below, as they are tied to event prizes. However, the Swarm Objectives are vital to unlocking new gear.

Mission Description Reward Anima Squad 2024 – Infinite Mission (Repeating Mission) Earn points from time spent playing and winning games (200) 200 LoL Event XP Anima Squad 2024 Mission 1 of 15 Get takedowns (matchmade only) OR earn points from time spent playing or winning games (200) 650 LoL Event XP Anima Squad 2024 – Swarm! Destroy Primordian enemies in Swarm – 10k (double progress when playing with friends) 350 LoL Event XP

All Swarm Objectives

These are small challenges to achieve in games that will unlock further abilities, characters, weapons, and resources. You should really be pushing yourself to work on these during each game and not just getting comfortable with one champion and a couple of weapons. The difference in how far you make it in your runs boils down to getting experience and unlocking the right equipment for the job. For example, getting to a 15-minute run will give you access to Battle Bunny Boons, and they can be a real help.

Objective Reward Survive for 2 minutes Blade-O-Rang Weapon Survive for 5 minutes Health Regen Passive Survive for 15 minutes Access to Battle Bunny Boons Defeat Rek’Sai on Warehouse District The Outskirts Map Defeat Briar on The Outskirts The Subterranean Map and Briar (Champion) Defeat Bel’Veth on Subterranean Lab The Beachhead Map and Yasuo (Champion) Defeat Aatrox on The Beachhead The Matching Making Island Map and Hard Difficulty Draft 3 passives in one game Inventory Slot Level 5 weapons to level 5 in one game T.I.B.B.E.R.S Weapon Evolve a weapon Projectile Count Passive Reach level 10 Movement Speed Passive Reach level 20 Statikk Sword Weapon Reach level 30 XP Upgrade Upgrade Blade-o-rang to level one Ability Haste Passive Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level two Leona (Champion) Upgrade Lioness’s Lament to level two 200 Gold Upgrade Gatling Bunny-Guns to level two 200 Gold Upgrade Vortex Glove to level four Critical Chance Passive Upgrade Radiant Field to level four Illaoi (Champion) Upgrade Anti-Shark Sea Bomb to level four 400 Gold Upgrade Iceblast Armor to level four 400 Gold Reach level 25 with Jinx Vortex Glove Weapon Reach level 25 with Seraphine Projectile Count Upgrade Reach level 25 with Leona Final City Transit Weapon Reach level 25 with Illaoi Duration Passive Reach level 30 with Briar Anti-Shark Sea Bomb Weapon Reach level 30 with Yasuo Battle Bunny Crossbow Weapon Reach level 35 with Riven Paw Print Poisoner Weapon Reach level 35 with Aurora The Annihilator Weapon Eeach level 35 with Xayah Echoing Batblades Weapon Defeat 35 elite enemies Area Size Passive Pick up three health packs Health regen Upgrade Destroy 200 boxes EXP Passive Pick up five Vacuums Pickup Radius Passive Active the Health Fountain on Warehouse District four times Radiant Field Weapon Load a fuel cell into the ion cannon on Subterranean Lab Bunny Mega-Blast Weapon Freeze an enemy with the Freeze Bomb on Subterranean Lab Iceblast Armor Weapon Pick up 5000 gold Gold Upgrade Pick up 10,000 XP orbs Pickup Radius Upgrade + 650 Even Pass XP Crit 40,000 times Critical Chance Upgrade Use champion abilities a total of 200 times Ability Haste Upgrade Ride in the car Duration Upgrade Pick up 10 bombs Area Size Upgrade Reach 1750 maximum health Maximum Health Upgrade Obtain four Battle Bunny Boons in one game Battle Bunny Boon Duration Upgrade Complete a Yuumi Quest Size Scrambler Augment Complete a Bel’Veth Trial Ani-Mines Weapon Defeat 15,000 enemies Yuumi Quests Defeat 25,000 enemies YuumiBot Weapon Cybercat Yuumi Emote Defeat 40,000 enemies A Reroll Evolve Lioness’s Lament 400 Gold Evolve Searing Shortbow 400 Gold Evolve Cyclonic Slicers 400 Gold Evolve UwU Blaster 400 Gold Evolve Radiant Field 400 Gold Eolve Vortex Glove 400 Gold

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy