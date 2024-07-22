The Anima Gang in the Swarm Mode
All Missions and Objectives in LoL Swarm – League of Legends

There is a lot to do and a lot to unlock in the Swarm mode that has been added to League of Legends. This addictive game channels the spirit of Vampire Survivors and does it well.

All Swarm Missions

So far, there are three of these. I am unsure if more are on the way, but I will update this list if there are. If you are really just interested in playing the mode you can ignore the below, as they are tied to event prizes. However, the Swarm Objectives are vital to unlocking new gear.

MissionDescriptionReward
Anima Squad 2024 – Infinite Mission (Repeating Mission)Earn points from time spent playing and winning games (200)200 LoL Event XP
Anima Squad 2024 Mission 1 of 15Get takedowns (matchmade only) OR earn points from time spent playing or winning games (200)650 LoL Event XP
Anima Squad 2024 – Swarm!Destroy Primordian enemies in Swarm – 10k (double progress when playing with friends)350 LoL Event XP

All Swarm Objectives

These are small challenges to achieve in games that will unlock further abilities, characters, weapons, and resources. You should really be pushing yourself to work on these during each game and not just getting comfortable with one champion and a couple of weapons. The difference in how far you make it in your runs boils down to getting experience and unlocking the right equipment for the job. For example, getting to a 15-minute run will give you access to Battle Bunny Boons, and they can be a real help.

ObjectiveReward
Survive for 2 minutesBlade-O-Rang Weapon
Survive for 5 minutesHealth Regen Passive
Survive for 15 minutesAccess to Battle Bunny Boons
Defeat Rek’Sai on Warehouse DistrictThe Outskirts Map
Defeat Briar on The OutskirtsThe Subterranean Map and Briar (Champion)
Defeat Bel’Veth on Subterranean LabThe Beachhead Map and Yasuo (Champion)
Defeat Aatrox on The BeachheadThe Matching Making Island Map and Hard Difficulty
Draft 3 passives in one gameInventory Slot
Level 5 weapons to level 5 in one gameT.I.B.B.E.R.S Weapon
Evolve a weaponProjectile Count Passive
Reach level 10Movement Speed Passive
Reach level 20Statikk Sword Weapon
Reach level 30XP Upgrade
Upgrade Blade-o-rang to level oneAbility Haste Passive
Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level twoLeona (Champion)
Upgrade Lioness’s Lament to level two200 Gold
Upgrade Gatling Bunny-Guns to level two200 Gold
Upgrade Vortex Glove to level fourCritical Chance Passive
Upgrade Radiant Field to level fourIllaoi (Champion)
Upgrade Anti-Shark Sea Bomb to level four400 Gold
Upgrade Iceblast Armor to level four400 Gold
Reach level 25 with JinxVortex Glove Weapon
Reach level 25 with SeraphineProjectile Count Upgrade
Reach level 25 with LeonaFinal City Transit Weapon
Reach level 25 with IllaoiDuration Passive
Reach level 30 with BriarAnti-Shark Sea Bomb Weapon
Reach level 30 with YasuoBattle Bunny Crossbow Weapon
Reach level 35 with RivenPaw Print Poisoner Weapon
Reach level 35 with AuroraThe Annihilator Weapon
Eeach level 35 with XayahEchoing Batblades Weapon
Defeat 35 elite enemiesArea Size Passive
Pick up three health packsHealth regen Upgrade
Destroy 200 boxesEXP Passive
Pick up five VacuumsPickup Radius Passive
Active the Health Fountain on Warehouse District four timesRadiant Field Weapon
Load a fuel cell into the ion cannon on Subterranean LabBunny Mega-Blast Weapon
Freeze an enemy with the Freeze Bomb on Subterranean LabIceblast Armor Weapon
Pick up 5000 goldGold Upgrade
Pick up 10,000 XP orbsPickup Radius Upgrade + 650 Even Pass XP
Crit 40,000 timesCritical Chance Upgrade
Use champion abilities a total of 200 timesAbility Haste Upgrade
Ride in the carDuration Upgrade
Pick up 10 bombsArea Size Upgrade
Reach 1750 maximum healthMaximum Health Upgrade
Obtain four Battle Bunny Boons in one gameBattle Bunny Boon Duration Upgrade
Complete a Yuumi QuestSize Scrambler Augment
Complete a Bel’Veth TrialAni-Mines Weapon
Defeat 15,000 enemiesYuumi Quests
Defeat 25,000 enemiesYuumiBot Weapon Cybercat Yuumi Emote
Defeat 40,000 enemiesA Reroll
Evolve Lioness’s Lament400 Gold
Evolve Searing Shortbow400 Gold
Evolve Cyclonic Slicers400 Gold
Evolve UwU Blaster400 Gold
Evolve Radiant Field400 Gold
Eolve Vortex Glove400 Gold

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

